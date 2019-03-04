Juan Williams is really, really worried about moronic alt-right trolls like Jacob Wohl wielding so much political power. Yeah, we didn’t know they were such a threat, either, but we’ve apparently had the wool (or Wohl) pulled over our eyes:

It is no longer outside the realm of possibility that Trump could refuse to leave if he loses the 2020 election. And if he does not accept an election defeat — he will have a virtual army on social media to defend him. Where does this stop? https://t.co/WKhFugPFXA — Juan Williams (@TheJuanWilliams) March 4, 2019

Before we continue, can we all just stop and admire the ratio Juan’s got cooking over here?

It’s well deserved, for sure.

Williams writes:

Trump has succeeded in using social media to open a Pandora’s Box of racism, hatred, paranoia, conspiracy-mongering, and rejection of the legitimacy of major American institutions, from the courts to the CIA. Closing that horror show will be tough because Trump has inspired imitators like Wohl. It is no longer outside the realm of possibility that Trump could refuse to leave if he loses the 2020 election. And if he does not accept an election defeat — a scenario he threatened in 2016 — he will have a virtual army on social media to defend him. Where does this stop?

First of all, no serious person has ever taken Jacob Wohl seriously. And second of all, what “virtual army” could keep Donald Trump in the White House if Trump were to lose the 2020 election?

Juan – really? — Janna Fite Herbison (@jannaherbison) March 4, 2019

Ridiculous — Brad Burges (@brad_burgesbrad) March 4, 2019

Ridiculous comment. — mark broadway (@mbroadway) March 4, 2019

This is nuts. There's absolutely no reason to believe this. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) March 4, 2019

It is absolutely outside the realm of possibility. And I got news for you, a social media army is as threatening as a sponge. Stop trying to stoke irrational fear. https://t.co/4mJcTB6faE — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) March 4, 2019

I'm embarrassed for you. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 4, 2019

What the heck [email protected] used to be a grown up among all the noisemakers. This is disappointing. — Pocho Salcedo (@PochoSalcedo) March 4, 2019

I once had a lot of respect for you. — Jack Christmann #WWG1WGA (@SomaSnailSP) March 4, 2019

Juan continues to embarrass himself, hard to believe there was a time I looked forward to hearing his thoughts and views. — canes_fan81 (@robert_rjcavall) March 4, 2019

Williams is right about one thing, at least: There are definitely people out there who can’t handle the truth.

Juan you are high! That can be the only explanation for this ridiculous tweet. Or perhaps you have mixed up who cannot accept defeat! — Karen Fairbanks (@kbanks57) March 4, 2019