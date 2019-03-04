Juan Williams is really, really worried about moronic alt-right trolls like Jacob Wohl wielding so much political power. Yeah, we didn’t know they were such a threat, either, but we’ve apparently had the wool (or Wohl) pulled over our eyes:

Before we continue, can we all just stop and admire the ratio Juan’s got cooking over here?

It’s well deserved, for sure.

Williams writes:

Trump has succeeded in using social media to open a Pandora’s Box of racism, hatred, paranoia, conspiracy-mongering, and rejection of the legitimacy of major American institutions, from the courts to the CIA.

Closing that horror show will be tough because Trump has inspired imitators like Wohl.

It is no longer outside the realm of possibility that Trump could refuse to leave if he loses the 2020 election. And if he does not accept an election defeat — a scenario he threatened in 2016 — he will have a virtual army on social media to defend him.

Where does this stop?

First of all, no serious person has ever taken Jacob Wohl seriously. And second of all, what “virtual army” could keep Donald Trump in the White House if Trump were to lose the 2020 election?

Williams is right about one thing, at least: There are definitely people out there who can’t handle the truth.

