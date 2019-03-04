Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s disastrous Green New Deal rollout will never not be hilarious, but the media’s spin is damn funny in its own right. Really, you just have to laugh at stuff like this from the New York Times:

This is some major spin by the NYT https://t.co/Y844J5ISFe pic.twitter.com/ItsRYfjAaE — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) March 4, 2019

We’re dizzy.

I call bs on that — Johnny Thacker (@Thackdaddy71) March 4, 2019

Weird way to spell "fake news". — 🦋 The Petrichory 🍄 (@The_Petrichory) March 4, 2019

No kidding. Who does the New York Times think they’re fooling? Besides liberals, of course.

AOC's office also "mistakenly" emailed the "draft" document to several media outlets https://t.co/QxUOasCp8G — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 4, 2019

It’s kind weird anyone has yet to see a corrected FAQ published on her website or anywhere else. https://t.co/1hNxkFSc8P — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 4, 2019

So weird!