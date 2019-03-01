Yesterday, Donald Trump was absolutely throttled for saying he’d “take [Kim Jong-un] at his word” regarding Otto Warmbier’s death. Today, Warmbier’s parents spoke out about Trump’s remarks:
Otto Warmbier’s Parents Blame Kim Jong-un for Son's Death, Defying Trump https://t.co/HBEkqFRKn7 via @JackRCrowe pic.twitter.com/wYtqu1oYBD
— National Review (@NRO) March 1, 2019
BREAKING: Parents of Otto Warmbier speak out after President Trump's comments on Kim Jong Un and responsibility for Warmbier's death:
"Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto … No excuses or lavish praise can change that." https://t.co/jTa1GQ173t pic.twitter.com/XRftw6jzqd
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 1, 2019
It’s hard to argue with anything in that statement.
I agree with the Warmbier family. https://t.co/MncLEOrU7C
— CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019
They aren’t wrong
— jeremydehner🤯🤫🤔 (@jeremydehner) March 1, 2019
I mean, this should be obvious
— B.A. Meyer (@gwpbrianw) March 1, 2019
In other words, they stated facts.
— Derek Leo (@derekmke) March 1, 2019
they are 100% correct-Trump was moronic and weak about this
— Eddie from Acworth (@eddiemattingly) March 1, 2019
Damn right. Trump's "I'll take him at his word" was utterly repellent. Trump needs to learn to negotiate with a monster like Kim without sacrificing American dignity. https://t.co/Pi8FyTRXFv
— Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) March 1, 2019