Yesterday, Donald Trump was absolutely throttled for saying he’d “take [Kim Jong-un] at his word” regarding Otto Warmbier’s death. Today, Warmbier’s parents spoke out about Trump’s remarks:

BREAKING: Parents of Otto Warmbier speak out after President Trump's comments on Kim Jong Un and responsibility for Warmbier's death: "Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto … No excuses or lavish praise can change that." https://t.co/jTa1GQ173t pic.twitter.com/XRftw6jzqd — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 1, 2019

It’s hard to argue with anything in that statement.

