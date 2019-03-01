We missed this when GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw posted it last week, but it’s still worth highlighting:

When people ask for examples of the “culture war”, show them this. It is the struggle between those who believe in the foundational ideals of our country and those who show utter contempt for them. Liberals and conservatives should agree that this extremism must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/BvsVUuiC9H — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 23, 2019

That was difficult to watch.

It’s bad enough when the Left tries to silence “hate speech.” But there’s nothing remotely hateful about the Pledge of Allegiance. What’s hateful is the way that woman was treated.

Cannot express how disheartening this is. Did even one person join her? I am disgusted with those people jeering her and calling for a gavel. Truly pathetic that so many feel scorn for and despise those who love this country. 🇺🇸 — pureMI (@jean_wean) February 23, 2019

But don't anyone dare suggest that liberals are unAmerican. https://t.co/3tFlPw9KbK — RBe (@RBPundit) March 1, 2019

Watching that video disgusted me. The lady was exercising her constitutional bill of rights in freedom of speech. And those ridiculous liberals tried to disrupt her time on the podium. BTW, everyone should have their time on the podium without interruption by anyone in the room. — Robert (@rgfoster1216) February 23, 2019

I don’t agree that the pledge is foundational to America. People shouldn’t be forced to say it. But they shouldn’t be heckled for reciting it either. And it shouldn’t be banned. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 1, 2019

The greatest trick Trump ever played was forcing the left to reveal their hatred of America. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 1, 2019

True story.

But there may be a silver lining to this story:

Twitter I need your help! If you know this woman and how to get in touch with her, I’d like to invite her to the Capitol to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. https://t.co/087cW6IylZ — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 1, 2019

Stay tuned …