We missed this when GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw posted it last week, but it’s still worth highlighting:

That was difficult to watch.

It’s bad enough when the Left tries to silence “hate speech.” But there’s nothing remotely hateful about the Pledge of Allegiance. What’s hateful is the way that woman was treated.

Trending

True story.

But there may be a silver lining to this story:

Stay tuned …

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: culture warDan Crenshawfree speechFreedom of speechheckledhecklershecklingPledge of Allegiance