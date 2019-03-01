As Twitchy told you last night, Joe Biden found himself on Cynthia Nixon’s sh*t list after he had the nerve to call Mike Pence “a decent guy.” Biden couldn’t bear the thought of being on Nixon’s bad side, so he clarified his compliment by confirming that he still thinks Pence hates the LGBTQ community:

Too bad he didn’t get that clarification in before “activist, entrepreneur, filmmaker, and writer” Adam Best weighed in on the matter:

Wait, what?

And that’s really all this is about: Joe Biden temporarily disrupted a precious leftist narrative. And Adam can’t sit idly by while that happens.

Sounds like Adam doth project too much.

Adam seems a bit monstrous himself.

Because it’s all they have.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

