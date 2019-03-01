As Twitchy told you last night, Joe Biden found himself on Cynthia Nixon’s sh*t list after he had the nerve to call Mike Pence “a decent guy.” Biden couldn’t bear the thought of being on Nixon’s bad side, so he clarified his compliment by confirming that he still thinks Pence hates the LGBTQ community:

You’re right, Cynthia. I was making a point in a foreign policy context, that under normal circumstances a Vice President wouldn’t be given a silent reaction on the world stage. But there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 28, 2019

Too bad he didn’t get that clarification in before “activist, entrepreneur, filmmaker, and writer” Adam Best weighed in on the matter:

Mike Pence believes in gay conversion therapy and allowed an HIV outbreak to happen in Indiana. No, Joe Biden, Pence is not a decent guy. He’s scum. https://t.co/QAHQQ6Nurp — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 28, 2019

Wait, what?

This is crazy talk. https://t.co/HiqDiTeBr4 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 1, 2019

Where is your evidence? — Gail D-Wentworth (@wentworth_gail) March 1, 2019

Bless your heart. There's a lot you know that just isn't true. — Prof. Mark Youngkin (@mayoungkin) March 1, 2019

None of those things are true. — Michael Ingraldi 狂88 (@protusmose) March 1, 2019

None of that happened. — Seizure Salad (@Oksign2) March 1, 2019

Allowed an HIV outbreak. LMFAO — Jon Tweet (@jontweetRVA) March 1, 2019

How does one "allow" an HIV outbreak? — grasshound (@afcco1) March 1, 2019

Mike Pence has never supported gay conversion therapy and he did not 'allow' an HIV outbreak in Indiana.https://t.co/nQOt4RxK2c — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 1, 2019

😆 wtf does that even mean. I think they can just say whatever tf they want as long as it fits their narrative. — … (@icocoboco) March 1, 2019

And that’s really all this is about: Joe Biden temporarily disrupted a precious leftist narrative. And Adam can’t sit idly by while that happens.

The GOP excels at camouflaging its monsters. They certainly don’t need any assistance from Democrats. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 28, 2019

Sounds like Adam doth project too much.

And Dems excel at convincing others they have no monsters. — Phil (@earlp1231) March 1, 2019

Adam seems a bit monstrous himself.

No he doesn't, and no he didn't. If these guys are so righteous, why do they need to keep lying? https://t.co/bArEhZXi1O — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

Because it’s all they have.

