As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump is taking a major beating — from all sides — over saying that he “will take [Kim Jong-un] at his word” that the North Korean dictator didn’t know how imprisoned student Otto Warmbier ended up in a coma and ultimately died.

Apparently MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has been too busy journalisming to pay attention to the firestorm, because here’s his take on the situation:

Oh.

Trending

No. No he did not. But he may have suffered some sort of head trauma. That can happen when you lean forward as far as Chris Hayes evidently has.

And treating Ilhan Omar like some sort of victim of a conservative outrage cycle is just precious.

Seriously.

Meanwhile:

Inquiring minds want to know.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayesDonald TrumpIlhan Omarkim jong unOtto Warmbieroutrage cycle