As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump is taking a major beating — from all sides — over saying that he “will take [Kim Jong-un] at his word” that the North Korean dictator didn’t know how imprisoned student Otto Warmbier ended up in a coma and ultimately died.

Apparently MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has been too busy journalisming to pay attention to the firestorm, because here’s his take on the situation:

If @IlhanMN had said *word for word* what Trump said about North Korea and Otto Warmbier, we would be in the midst of a massive outrage cycle. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 28, 2019

Oh.

Boy, you hit the nail on the head Chris! — Claudia Jones (@lunarclo) February 28, 2019

No. No he did not. But he may have suffered some sort of head trauma. That can happen when you lean forward as far as Chris Hayes evidently has.

Dude, his name was a top trending topic all day. We ARE in the midst of a massive outrage cycle. — neontaster (@neontaster) February 28, 2019

NARRATOR: We were in the midst of a massive outrage cycle https://t.co/sgQPiOrf0M pic.twitter.com/awLADoXcVS — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) February 28, 2019

I think people are pretty outraged https://t.co/K1YLw7aN7H https://t.co/ULIi67VYcX — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) February 28, 2019

And treating Ilhan Omar like some sort of victim of a conservative outrage cycle is just precious.

1) We are in the midst of a massive outrage cycle. 2) She’s a raging antisemite who’s been allowed to keep her committee posts, so spare us. https://t.co/31Mk0yHYWK — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) February 28, 2019

Seriously.

Meanwhile:

Isn't it interesting that Chris has never once commented on the Otto Warmbier story until now. I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/GlJRKQBZm3 — dexter1234 (@dexter123455) February 28, 2019

Inquiring minds want to know.