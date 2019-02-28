As Twitchy told you, during yesterday’s Michael Cohen hearing, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib came utterly unglued over GOP Rep. Mark Meadows inviting Trump associate and senior HUD official Lynne Patton as his guest. The problem, you see, is that Patton is black, and is therefore a token, and that Meadows’ decision to invite her to view the proceedings was “in itself a racist act.”
Tlaib’s very public tirade is evidence, of course, that she’s the racist one. So it’s no surprise that fellow racebaiting racist Al Sharpton agrees with Tlaib’s assessment:
That sort of B.S. may fly with Sharpton’s fellow racist lefties:
But if you’re agreeing with Al Sharpton, you should probably take a good, long look in the mirror.
No kidding. And not only that, it’s disingenuous. Because while Patton did not speak at the hearing, she did submit a statement to the House Oversight Committee.
From the New York Times:
Ms. Patton said she received an invitation from Mr. Meadows to appear at the hearing after he saw a picture on her Instagram accountthat she posted on Tuesday. Under a photograph of her smiling with Mr. Cohen at the Trump Grill, she described Mr. Cohen as one of her best friends for over a decade.
“I am sad that Michael would — once again, on a world stage — levy unsubstantiated claims — particularly those of bigotry and racism — against a man who has single-handedly helped raise five of the most unbiased and open-minded children I’ve ever known,” she wrote.
Ms. Patton said the statement submitted on Wednesday to the House committee was identical to a 387-word caption on her Instagram photo.
Here’s her Instagram post:
As someone who considered #MichaelCohen one of my very best friends for the past 10+ years – virtually inseparable during our tenure at the Trump Organization (and even before) having personally introduced me to the Trump family, leading to my subsequent employment therein, and arguably, my current job – the only word that truly comes to mind this week is sad. I am sad that Michael has elected to leverage his own personal illegal activities into nothing more than political theater this week with the sole partisan purpose to embarrass a sitting President with unfounded personal or professional gossip. I am sad that Michael would turn his back on a man to whom he has repeatedly said he owes everything in the hope of a reduced prison sentence. Lastly, I am sad for myself. Sad that I have wasted so much time and energy caring, supporting and loving a man I now realize I truly never knew. If Michael Cohen had anything of substance to offer against the President of the United States, Mueller would not have rejected his plea for leniency and Cohen would not be going to jail. Period. Above all, I am sad that Michael would – once again, on a world stage – levy unsubstantiated claims – particularly those of bigotry and racism – against a man who has single-handedly helped raise five of the most unbiased and open-minded children I’ve ever known. Four of whom I count among my very best friends, to date. I stated this in my viral video back in 2015 and I’ll say it again: As the daughter of a man born in Birmingham, Alabama, there is no amount of money in the world that would make me work for a man who I thought harbored bigoted or racist ideologies. People who have known this man far less than I have have been offered over 7-figures to write best-selling works of fiction, yet the thought has never crossed my mind. So I truly mean it when I say there is no amount of money in the world to make me either work for (nor sell-out) this family. Zero. The bottom line is that, much like Omarosa Manigault Newman, it does not take someone 15 years to figure out someone is a racist. Unless, of course, they’re not one. 🙄
She doesn’t sound like someone who thought she was Mark Meadows’ “prop”:
Today a race card was played. But not by Congressman Mark Meadows. But rather by those on the House Oversight Committee who sadly placed more credence on the word of a self-confessed convicted perjurer, than that of a highly-educated black woman who rose up the ranks of one of the most recognized global real-estate companies in the world, spoke before 25 million people at the Republican National Convention and now successfully oversees the largest HUD program office in the country. That is not the resume of a prop. It is, however, the resume of someone who remains completely unfazed by the criticism of others and laser focused. Today was simply about one longtime employee disputing the testimony of another longtime employee who both know the President extremely well. Period. Since the release of my viral video in May 2015, those who know me can confirm that my steadfast narrative about the Trump family has not changed. The only one of us whose narrative has changed is the one facing significant jail time. Period. My presence today was to remind Michael Cohen that honesty and integrity still matter. I do not have an NDA. I do not have a book deal. What I DO have is the truth on my side. And when you have that, nothing else matters. 🇺🇸