Well, we suppose this is one way to take the racism heat off of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam …
UM…..
Virginia first lady under fire for handing cotton to African American students on mansion tourhttps://t.co/vkjZlcFlRP
— Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) February 27, 2019
WUT https://t.co/UP7ikaSmuX pic.twitter.com/WNexbyqyX9
— Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) February 27, 2019
Hoo boy.
Ohhhhhh geeeeeeeze. https://t.co/U8Asy8Wq9i
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 27, 2019
GOOD GOD https://t.co/mi0gi1cV3x
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 27, 2019
What the?
— Ginger, Esq. (@ginger_esq) February 27, 2019
WTAF!?
— Sean Schofield (@uberzealot) February 27, 2019
What The F*ck?!!!! https://t.co/36XV6dJyIx
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) February 27, 2019
What in the actual fk? This is incredible.
“Imagine being a slave and picking cotton.”
Virginia first lady under fire for handing cotton to African American students on mansion tour. https://t.co/zLVv5FW7tY
— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) February 27, 2019
This is NOT Okay. https://t.co/zPCp8hgyoy
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) February 27, 2019
Now, for what it’s worth:
Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar said “we received no complaints” after the mansion visit. She said the only thing the pages were buzzing about afterward was the fact that one of the pages was dehydrated and fainted during the tour of the kitchen.
Sen. William M. Stanley Jr. (R-Franklin), whose daughter served as a page this session, was among the group that the first lady took to the kitchen. Stanley declined to make his daughter available for an interview, but said she told him that Pam Northam handed the cotton around to all of the students.
“The first lady’s intent was to show the horrors of slavery and to make sure everyone felt the pain they felt in some small measure,” he said. Two days later, Stanley’s wife got the same tour from Pam Northam and found it “poignant,” he said.
But still. The optics here are … well, let’s just say they’re sub-optimal.
Northam, tonight at dinner: "Maybe just let me moonwalk for them next time."https://t.co/Waj55tnDsB
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 27, 2019
Snort.