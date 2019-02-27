As Twitchy told you yesterday, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted this in an attempt to intimidate — sorry, “test” — Michael Cohen on the eve of Cohen’s congressional testimony:

Gaetz ultimately apologized, but his bed was apparently already made, because he’s now reportedly being investigated by the Florida State Bar:

More from the Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay:

The Florida Bar has opened an investigation into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) violated professional conduct rules by threatening former Trump fixer Michael Cohen ahead of Cohen’s congressional testimony on Wednesday. The organization, which licenses lawyers to practice in the state, would not disclose details of the investigation, but spokesperson Francine Walker, said the bar is “quite aware of [Gaetz’s] comments…and we have opened an investigation.” “If rules have been violated, The Florida Bar will vigorously pursue appropriate discipline by the Florida Supreme Court,” Walker said in a statement. “The Florida Bar takes its responsibility of regulating lawyer conduct very seriously.”

According to Markay, Gaetz said via text that he wasn’t aware of any such investigation. But hopefully he will be soon enough. Because what he did definitely doesn’t fall under the umbrella of proper “lawyer conduct.”