Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is so stunning and brave that she’s willing to suggest that Donald Trump needs to be overthrown:

I believe that impeachment is inevitable. It also is a terrifying notion. Nations struggle any time they overthrow a dictator, and Trump really has the markings of a dictator. https://t.co/cduTmOxous — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 27, 2019

Well, let’s not get carried away, Ilhan. How dare you besmirch Nicolas Maduro’s good name by likening Donald Trump to a dictator!

Tell us more about dictatorship while providing cover for Maduro https://t.co/CAwUwLkVaM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 27, 2019

So you are providing cover for Maduro, but think Trump is a dictator and want to remove him. That's an interesting take. — Dono6971 (@dono6971) February 27, 2019

Ya. I really hate how Trump has been setting fire to all of our grocery stores! It must be stopped! — B2W 🗯 (@bals2thewall) February 27, 2019

Meanwhile – she loves Maduro — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) February 27, 2019

Dictators are bad, you say, all the while you cover for and back Maduro. — Elenti (@ScarletElenti) February 27, 2019

Right… but Maduro is ok? There are some serious nutcases in the freshman crop of Democrat Representatives this year🙄 — jennydee (@jenndee19) February 27, 2019

I don’t think you know the difference between a bad man as a bad president and a dictator. I also don’t think you know how impeachment works. — Kevin Soon (@kmwsoon) February 27, 2019

It’s almost as if she has no idea what she’s talking about. On anything.

If he was a dictator, you wouldn’t be in Congress. There wouldn’t be a Congress, or a judicial branch. He either is or he is not. This “markings” nomanclature is just weak and meaningless. — WhatIf? (@WhatIf82861605) February 27, 2019

Trump is a lot of things, but not a dictator. The fact that you can say things like this should prove it to you… — Nick (@Nikos817) February 27, 2019

