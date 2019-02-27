Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is so stunning and brave that she’s willing to suggest that Donald Trump needs to be overthrown:

Well, let’s not get carried away, Ilhan. How dare you besmirch Nicolas Maduro’s good name by likening Donald Trump to a dictator!

It’s almost as if she has no idea what she’s talking about. On anything.

***

