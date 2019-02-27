We can’t quite believe we’re saying this, but when it comes to Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony today, Dianne Feinstein kind of nailed it:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee on if she’s watching the Cohen hearing:

It’s on, but I’m doing other things. I think he has a credibility problem. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 27, 2019

We all could’ve saved ourselves a lot of time if we just pre-emptively made that our takeaway from this whole thing.

🤣🤣🤣😃😃 ya think? — SouthernBelle ❤ (@KSBOEN1) February 27, 2019

We're all thinking it but Dianne Feinstein is the one to say it? https://t.co/Cj8dZExUhy — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 27, 2019

DAAAAAMN!!! Why does Feinstein keep saying crap that I agree with. Start being ridiculous again! pic.twitter.com/SAo3jtfdT6 — Mandie Parker (@MandieParker01) February 27, 2019

Damnit, Dianne, stop doing things to make me like you! — Tammy (@Tammydalrymple4) February 27, 2019

Don’t worry … she’ll say something to make you hate her again soon enough. She can’t really help herself.