We can’t quite believe we’re saying this, but when it comes to Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony today, Dianne Feinstein kind of nailed it:

We all could’ve saved ourselves a lot of time if we just pre-emptively made that our takeaway from this whole thing.

Don’t worry … she’ll say something to make you hate her again soon enough. She can’t really help herself.

Tags: credibilityDianne FeinsteinMichael Cohen