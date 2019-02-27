CNN’s been running a lot of interference for Kamala Harris lately, but evidently this was too much for even them to ignore:
NEW 2020 story with @natemcdermott: Speaking in Iowa on Saturday, Kamala Harris falsely claimed she didn't support a policy that turned undocumented youth over ICE during her tenure as San Francisco DA. https://t.co/5cunUuJRtW
Harris said that undocumented youth arrested of suspected felonies being turned over to ICE was an "unintended consequence" of the change to SF's sanctuary policy & she didn't support it. But it *was* the policy and she opposed efforts to change it: https://t.co/5cunUuJRtW
Harris' quotes vs. the reality of the policy.https://t.co/5cunUuJRtW pic.twitter.com/zf63sOpR2c
More from CNN:
Speaking to an audience in Iowa Sunday on Political Party Live a podcast about Iowa politics, Harris was asked by host Misty Rebik about a CNN KFile report detailing Harris’ public support for a citywide policy enacted by then-Mayor Gavin Newsom of reporting juvenile undocumented immigrants arrested by local police to ICE. The decision revoked a previous policy of non-reporting.
In her answer, Harris called the reporting of arrested juvenile undocumented immigrants before they were convicted of a felony an “unintended consequence” of the policy that she did not support. However, this was in fact the intent of the policy.
…
San Francisco had been a sanctuary city since 1989, meaning that police were not obligated to give any information to federal immigration authorities about interactions with undocumented residents of the city. The city’s policy was amended in 1992 to remove protections for criminal adult suspects, but the protection remained for arrested juveniles.
Newsom changed this policy in 2008 after a 21-year-old undocumented man was arrested for murdering three members of a San Francisco family. The man had previously been arrested as a youth at 17 and was found guilty of attempted robbery and assault, but he was never reported to federal immigration authorities. After Newsom’s change, the city began reporting arrested undocumented juveniles to ICE who were suspected of committing a felony, regardless of whether they were actually found guilty of a crime.
Harris’ comments mischaracterized her history on the policy. Reporting arrested undocumented juveniles to ICE was not an “unintended consequence” of the policy, it was the policy. Newsom and Harris have both since said that they supported the policy as a measure to protect San Francisco’s overall status as a sanctuary city, but the policy itself was enacted as ordered by the mayor.
Looks like they’ve got her dead to rights in a lie, as she tried to flee her own record: https://t.co/SYZ7kpIbFf
