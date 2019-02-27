It’s been a little over a year since the deadly Parkland mass shooting, but for the surviving victims, the pain is still raw. And that pain was very much present in shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv when he confronted disgraced Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, who, despite being armed, chose to hide when Nikolas Cruz opened fire on Marjory Stoneman Douglas students.

Watch:

Despite everything he’s been through, Kashuv still showed Peterson far more respect that he deserves. We’re not sure we could’ve done the same.

