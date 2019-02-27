It’s been a little over a year since the deadly Parkland mass shooting, but for the surviving victims, the pain is still raw. And that pain was very much present in shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv when he confronted disgraced Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, who, despite being armed, chose to hide when Nikolas Cruz opened fire on Marjory Stoneman Douglas students.

Watch:

Deputy Scot Peterson hid outside while 17 of my classmates and teachers were massacred at Stoneman Douglas. Today I confronted him, face to face, for his crimes. Watch this coward for yourself. pic.twitter.com/d5WQuohXfL — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 27, 2019

Despite everything he’s been through, Kashuv still showed Peterson far more respect that he deserves. We’re not sure we could’ve done the same.

Good for you. We see so much confrontation in politics where it is inappropriate & obnoxious but this isn't about politics. It is about life and death and how this man failed the kids and parents who depended on him and the other adults responsible for their safety. Good for you — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) February 27, 2019

What he did was despicable… we thank you for standing up for justice, and those innocent kids! — 7-8-1 As Planned. (@_Dawg_Pound) February 27, 2019

As much as I disagree with you on other matters, I have an incredible amount of respect for what you did here. — Nuancically Tweeting (@MahGill) February 27, 2019