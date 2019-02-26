In case you missed it, Donald Trump had some very nice things to say today about Kim Jong-un. Because of course he did:

Trump told Kim Jong Un that he's known plenty of rich kids who ended up messed up, but that the young North Korean dictator was not among them — via @kylieatwood & @Kevinliptakcnn https://t.co/P2RxmefTME — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) February 26, 2019

It’s not just incredible; it’s gross. Kim is a murderous dictator who runs a prison-state and starves his own people for kicks. If that’s not “messed up,” we don’t know what is.

He killed his own uncle and half brother. https://t.co/REvhP7cTVS — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 26, 2019

Trump smiling and shaking hands with Kim and lavishing praise on the great job he's doing is Christmas for regime propagandists as it continues tossing North Koreans in cages by the hundreds of thousands and, yes, pursuing a nuclear weapons program But at least you got a meeting — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 26, 2019

That being said, however, we’re not terribly interested in hearing what Ben Rhodes has to say about all this:

Imagine how Trump's repeated praise for possibly the most brutal dictator in the world sounds to people in Venezuela and Cuba. https://t.co/lMw3eG0EG2 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 26, 2019

Yeah, Ben. Just imagine.

Agree. But maybe the guy who tried to normalize relations with the Castro regime shouldn’t be making this point. https://t.co/Ch7Dkxedsb — Eli Lake (@EliLake) February 26, 2019

would it be like doing the wave with the dictator of Cuba or giving another boat loads of cash — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) February 26, 2019

What did you guys do with Cuba? And Iran? Its as if you forgot your entire tenure in the WH. Amazing lack of awareness Ben. — Madison_Con (@Madison_con) February 26, 2019

What was that. We couldn't hear you over the hypocrisy: pic.twitter.com/HxFvR2MtzS — Politically Agnostic (@joeleyare) February 26, 2019

Yes, Trump’s praise of he North Korean dictator is awful. Don’t know if the guy who brought us this has any room to talk though, esp. to pretend that you give 2 shits about the people of Cuba. pic.twitter.com/Mnjx7HkQDp — 🐶 Mick Yuille 🐶 (@mickyuille) February 26, 2019

He has idiocy as an excuse. What’s your excuse for cozying up to Castro? — #YouAreNotInCharge (@PaulWDrake) February 26, 2019

Heh, you and ur ex-boss tried to normalize relations with a similarly brutal regime in Cuba, clem, so, maybe sit this one out. — Vered Voss (@VossVered) February 26, 2019

Cuba? My god you are the most shameless person. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) February 26, 2019

You? Really? The irony 🔥 https://t.co/dc8MCUE2qB — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 27, 2019

Trump should be called out for the dumb things he says about Kim Jong Un but you shouldn’t be the person to call him out. — Big Paulie (@BIGpaulie913) February 27, 2019

Bingo.