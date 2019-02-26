In case you missed it, Donald Trump had some very nice things to say today about Kim Jong-un. Because of course he did:

It’s not just incredible; it’s gross. Kim is a murderous dictator who runs a prison-state and starves his own people for kicks. If that’s not “messed up,” we don’t know what is.

That being said, however, we’re not terribly interested in hearing what Ben Rhodes has to say about all this:

Yeah, Ben. Just imagine.

Bingo.

Tags: Ben RhodesCastro regimecubaDonald TrumpIrankim jong unNorth KoreaRaul Castro