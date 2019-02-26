Hey, did you all know that the answer to all of society’s problems has been right here in front of us this whole time? All we needed was Kirsten Gillibrand to point it out to us:

If you heard of a miracle drug that saved lives, prevented homelessness and health problems, reduced chronic stress and depression and improved kids' lives, you'd probably support getting it on every shelf, right? It's not a drug. It's a $15 minimum wage. https://t.co/lO0kHxRjko — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 25, 2019

It all sounds so simple, and — dare we say — too good to be true. Probably because it is. Only it’s not even that good. It’s just staggeringly naïve and stupid.

That's a stretch. — Mark (@Cloudx2o) February 25, 2019

came close to ruining the city of Seattle, genius — maureen crowley (@maureeninct) February 25, 2019

Yeah, this is definitely a policy that should be instituted on a national scale!

What’s stopping companies from raising the prices of food/water/housing/etc if the minimum wage goes up? — Will Shaffran (@willyshaf82) February 26, 2019

I work for a national retailer. For every dollar the minimum wage is increased, one FT position is lost. We must raise our prices as well. Finally, it lowers the wages of those who make more than minimum. This is called wage compression. Learn basic economics. — Idyllic Living (@IdyllicLiving) February 25, 2019

It also will drive up costs for companies, and they will just automate jobs like McDonald’s is doing. So instead of 7.50 these people will get nothing. — Mike (@maw5226) February 26, 2019

I am a hardcore Democrat, and I will NEVER support a $15 minimum wage. The people doing such jobs should use their low paying position to motivate them to get promoted to make more money-which WILL happen if they work hard. A cashier at Mcdonald’s shouldn’t be a 25 year career!!! — Adam Taylor Fletcher (@AdamTFletcher) February 26, 2019

For the people who can get a job. It also increases unemployment so it just further stratifies the trench between the middle class and truly poor. — April Smittwick (@Eternal_lurker) February 25, 2019

The real minimum wage is $0. Your "miracle drug" will raise unemployment and remove entry-level jobs for teenagers. — Dennis Peterson (@Dennis_Peterson) February 26, 2019

But it sounds good … and isn’t that what really matters?

Of course it is. But we’d expect nothing less from Kirsten Gillibrand.