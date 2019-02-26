As Twitchy told you last night, Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently became aware of John Cornyn’s tweet quoting Benito Mussolini:

Now, only a complete moron would choose to interpret Cornyn’s tweet as an open embrace and endorsement of fascism. Which explains why AOC has chosen to interpret it that way.

Of course she’s that dim. But John Cornyn is in no mood to pity her for her flaming stupidity:

He’s absolutely right, of course. No wonder AOC’s so pissy about it … for someone as vain and self-satisfied as she is, she sure does hate it when someone hands her a mirror.

At this point, we’re honestly not convinced that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is literate. But maybe someone out there can point her to an audiobook version of Jonah Goldberg’s “Liberal Fascism.”

