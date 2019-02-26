As Twitchy told you last night, Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently became aware of John Cornyn’s tweet quoting Benito Mussolini:

“We were the first to assert that the more complicated the forms assumed by civilization, the more restricted the freedom of the individual must become.” Benito Mussolini — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 24, 2019

In case you missed it, while the GOP is calling paying a living wage “socialism,” a Republican Senator full-on quoted National Fascist Party leader and Hitler ally Benito Mussolini like it’s a Hallmark card. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/aJmdsPYrkG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2019

Now, only a complete moron would choose to interpret Cornyn’s tweet as an open embrace and endorsement of fascism. Which explains why AOC has chosen to interpret it that way.

This has to be in bad faith. Even she can’t be so dim as to believe he was quoting Mussolini favorably https://t.co/wbeWUxwh97 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 26, 2019

Of course she’s that dim. But John Cornyn is in no mood to pity her for her flaming stupidity:

Maybe one of the most uninformed opinions I have seen in … hours. Like Socialism, Fascism depends on brute government force and is antithetical to liberty and individual freedom https://t.co/noQis9aZJI — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 26, 2019

He’s absolutely right, of course. No wonder AOC’s so pissy about it … for someone as vain and self-satisfied as she is, she sure does hate it when someone hands her a mirror.

Well said — LCB (@TEXASDENNY) February 26, 2019

She has no idea what she is talking about. A blessing for Republicans. 😊 — TribeFan (@clevelandbob58) February 26, 2019

At this point, we’re honestly not convinced that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is literate. But maybe someone out there can point her to an audiobook version of Jonah Goldberg’s “Liberal Fascism.”