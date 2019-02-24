As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been uncharacteristically cagey when it comes to her residence, which, seeing as she’s a U.S. Congresswoman, is kind of important:

Well, AOC’s ready to talk now:

Last time journalists confronted her about where she actually lives, she basically accused them of being complicit in some kind of terrorist conspiracy. So it shouldn’t come as much of a shock that she’s playing a similar card tonight in order to deflect once again. At least this time, though, she was careful to do it while brandishing her street cred:

She’s still Alex from Westchester County the Bronx, baby!

No. No you’re not.

Meanwhile, some parting food for thought:

Pretty much, yes.

