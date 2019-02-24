As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been uncharacteristically cagey when it comes to her residence, which, seeing as she’s a U.S. Congresswoman, is kind of important:

Most @AOC stories are garbage, this one is very important. https://t.co/FSVK7qvnsQ — myles miller (@MylesMill) February 24, 2019

Well, AOC’s ready to talk now:

I still live in my hood and literally instagrammed from my apartment tonight. A man was just arrested last week with a stockpile of guns specifically trying to kill me & others, so yeah I’m not gonna disclose my personal address or tell people when I move. Sorry! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2019

Last time journalists confronted her about where she actually lives, she basically accused them of being complicit in some kind of terrorist conspiracy. So it shouldn’t come as much of a shock that she’s playing a similar card tonight in order to deflect once again. At least this time, though, she was careful to do it while brandishing her street cred:

“I still live in my hood” https://t.co/7NE84RNtii — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 25, 2019

She’s still Alex from Westchester County the Bronx, baby!

Okay good I'm not the only who cringed at that. — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) February 25, 2019

No. No you’re not.

Overdose of cringe, right there. — Call me a right supremacist (@Nalienation) February 25, 2019

Not even people in the hood talk like this — The WIN Doctor! (@WINDOCTORRX) February 25, 2019

Meanwhile, some parting food for thought:

People who supported harassing Republican politicians and their families at their houses now think it's none of our business where a member of Congress lives. Do I have this right? — BT (@back_ttys) February 25, 2019

Pretty much, yes.