MNSBC’s Kasie Hunt recently sat down with aspiring Democratic president Kamala Harris, where Harris had a chance to address critics who have labeled her and her policy proposals as socialist:

Sen @KamalaHarris “I strongly believe that we need to have Medicare For All.” pic.twitter.com/J8npQblgSJ — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) February 25, 2019

First of all, it’s almost adorable that Harris tries to pretend that Medicare for All isn’t socialist, because “it’s about providing health care to all people.”

Harris is also starting to look notoriously bad off the cuff. When she’s asked a question she begins searching her mental Rolodex for her prepared answer instead of engaging . — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 25, 2019

But we can’t fault Harris completely for saying something so stupid and assuming she can get away with it. Because she’s got good reason to believe she can get away with it. And that reason is … she can:

My kingdom for a single journalist willing to ask Dem nominees why they are running on overhauling the healthcare system again after implementing their single party down-the-line healthcare overhaul not 6 years ago. https://t.co/z3QKTSPUmz — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 25, 2019

We’re betting you won’t have to turn over your keys to the kingdom anytime soon.

No I don’t expect Kasie Hunt to be that journalist. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 25, 2019

Your kingdom is extremely likely to be an evaporated drop in the bucket compared to the rewards they’ll get for pushing this awful nonsense. They have ZERO incentive to get it right or to do right. Period. — Maggie Mayhem (@LeftyMagnet) February 25, 2019

It’s almost as if our Guardians of Truth don’t want to acknowledge the truth at all:

Because Obamacare was the doorway to single payer and every journalist knows this. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 25, 2019

