Not to rub it in, Virginia, but all this could’ve been yours:

Listen to this all the way through. It's absolutely worth it. https://t.co/5W9Igqicmz — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 22, 2019

It really is.

At the Jay A. Parker lecture, @EdWGillespie was asked to publicly address @GovernorVA’s scandal for the first time. Watch his response. pic.twitter.com/Ewx6PrMAJc — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) February 22, 2019

In this moment, Ed Gillespie demonstrates that he is lightyears ahead of Ralph Northam when it comes to race relations.

We could have had Ed, God help us, we could have had Ed…. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 22, 2019

.@EdWGillespie is a good man and he would have been an outstanding Governor. What a tragedy that Northam made outrageous racial attacks against him. https://t.co/LNSjMEKc43 — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) February 22, 2019

Ed Gillespie was SMEARED as a racist by Ralph Northam. Ralph Northam ONLY NOW is reading "Roots," etc to get better about speaking about these issues. Ed Gillespie is CLEARLY well versed on the topic. Virginians really screwed up last year. https://t.co/J3kc0mkQC3 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 22, 2019

***

