Not to rub it in, Virginia, but all this could’ve been yours:

It really is.

Trending

In this moment, Ed Gillespie demonstrates that he is lightyears ahead of Ralph Northam when it comes to race relations.

***

Related:

‘New low’: This is the ‘despicable’ flyer Ralph Northam just approved to hit Ed Gillespie in #VAGOV race

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ed GillespieHeritage FoundationraceRace RelationsracismRalph NorthamVirginia