So, how about that ISIS bride Hoda Muthana, huh? Now that she’s had a chance to realize that she “made a big mistake,” she’s gonna need to make a pretty compelling case that she deserves to return to America. And, as PJ Media’s Patrick Poole explains, she’s got the advantage of there being a precedent:

More:

What may have prompted Bhuiya’s return from Syria was an October 2014 60 Minutes interview with then-FBI Director Comey, who said that Americans who had joined ISIS were welcome to come back home. He lamely warned that “we will track them very carefully.”

After being embraced by Comey’s FBI and cooperating with the bureau’s investigators, Mohimanul Alam Bhuiya eventually received the complete exoneration that he sought in his email — namely supervised release with no jail time (he was facing 25 years in prison).

While Indiana native Samantha Elhassani currently faces terror support charges for providing tactical gear to ISIS terrorists and joining the group with her husband and family in Syria, the exoneration that American ISIS terrorist Bhuiya received with the help of the Comey-led FBI may be what Hoda Muthana and her attorneys are shooting for.

Maybe Muthana can go work for the U.S. Attorney, too!

That’s comforting.

Trending

Well, at least the Obama administration didn’t drop the ball completely with regard to ISIS terrorists:

***

Related:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks out about racist bar crawl, but what about that ISIS bride who wants to return to US?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaFBIHoda MuthanaISISJames ComeyMohimanul Alam BhuiyaSyriaterroristsU.S. attorney