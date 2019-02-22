So, how about that ISIS bride Hoda Muthana, huh? Now that she’s had a chance to realize that she “made a big mistake,” she’s gonna need to make a pretty compelling case that she deserves to return to America. And, as PJ Media’s Patrick Poole explains, she’s got the advantage of there being a precedent:

FLASHBACK: Comey's FBI Embraced American ISIS Terrorist, Helped Him Get DOJ Job https://t.co/813EA4kFoI #HomelandSecurity via @pjmedia_com — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 22, 2019

More:

What may have prompted Bhuiya’s return from Syria was an October 2014 60 Minutes interview with then-FBI Director Comey, who said that Americans who had joined ISIS were welcome to come back home. He lamely warned that “we will track them very carefully.” After being embraced by Comey’s FBI and cooperating with the bureau’s investigators, Mohimanul Alam Bhuiya eventually received the complete exoneration that he sought in his email — namely supervised release with no jail time (he was facing 25 years in prison). While Indiana native Samantha Elhassani currently faces terror support charges for providing tactical gear to ISIS terrorists and joining the group with her husband and family in Syria, the exoneration that American ISIS terrorist Bhuiya received with the help of the Comey-led FBI may be what Hoda Muthana and her attorneys are shooting for.

Maybe Muthana can go work for the U.S. Attorney, too!

Former ISIS terrorist now works in the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn, thanks to the Obama DOJ. https://t.co/RVrQXW0X3g via @pspoole pic.twitter.com/msHZUqlUBX — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) February 21, 2019

We knew the Obama administration sought to treat jihadism as merely a criminal matter, but this is utterly insane https://t.co/uOTJljh8OY — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 22, 2019

Well, at least the Obama administration didn’t drop the ball completely with regard to ISIS terrorists:

Good morning. Late last night Hoda Muthana's father filed suit seeking her return to the U.S. The complaint includes a tantalizing new detail: it was the Obama administration that decided she wasn't a U.S. citizen. Short thread –> https://t.co/wZZcEt2FNw — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 22, 2019

Politico has the details on Hoda Muthana's father's lawsuit on her behalf seeking her return to the U.S. https://t.co/XsWOrzDvDH Lawgeeks, the complaint is linked at the article. This is the meat of the argument: pic.twitter.com/nTd7MpEMpP — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 22, 2019

There is one little detail in here that I haven't seen covered in any of the Muthana articles so far. Can you see it? pic.twitter.com/HyMakTh888 — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 22, 2019

Be honest with you, I think this story would have been reported very differently if people knew that it was the Obama administration that first determined that Muthana was not a U.S. citizen. — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 22, 2019

As reported, this is presented as some monstrous Trump/Pompeo idea when really he's ratifying the decision of the previous administration. — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 22, 2019

I still tend to think that decision was incorrect based on what we know of Muthana's passport applications, which were granted during the Bush 43 administration. Anyway, another media failing; as ever, when journos mess this stuff up, it only ever redounds one way. — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 22, 2019

***

