MSNBC seems to really be struggling with the idea that Jussie Smollett is a garbage person who faked a hate crime for money and attention.

.@MSNBC really doesn’t want to cover the Jussie Smollett story pic.twitter.com/4JC56MhWci — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2019

But at least Kasie Hunt is willing to indulge B.S. like this:

Via Fox News: Watch as an MSNBC guest suggests the Chicago police are framing Jussie Smollett, and Kasie Hunt moves on as if that’s totally normal pic.twitter.com/yazJgYH8q1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2019

Oh.

That was bizarre. — Tonya (@watchingfoxes) February 22, 2019

To a normal person, yes. To MSNBC? Not so much.

Well … it's totally normal for MSNBC. — Happily The Jeff Goldman (@TheJeffGoldman) February 22, 2019

And that’s just plain sad.

Tbh, I’m surprised Chris Hayes and others at MSNBC haven’t made Smollett the poster child for police brutality yet… — Krishna 🇺🇸 (@TheKrishna87) February 22, 2019

Don’t worry … they’ve still got time. It’s not like they’re busy doing actual journalism or anything.