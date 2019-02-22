MSNBC seems to really be struggling with the idea that Jussie Smollett is a garbage person who faked a hate crime for money and attention.

But at least Kasie Hunt is willing to indulge B.S. like this:

Trending

Oh.

To a normal person, yes. To MSNBC? Not so much.

And that’s just plain sad.

Don’t worry … they’ve still got time. It’s not like they’re busy doing actual journalism or anything.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al SharptonChicago PDchicago policeconspiracyDonald TrumpframedJussie SmollettKasie HuntMSNBC