OK, we knew Amy Klobuchar was a nightmare to work for, but this is just … wow:
what https://t.co/8fklETGeWb pic.twitter.com/fZQ5JLQBrE
February 22, 2019
Where to even begin? Well, first of all:
You don't NEED a comb if you just get Burger King or pizza
February 22, 2019
Fair point. But seriously, what the hell?
February 22, 2019
February 22, 2019
February 22, 2019
Who hasn't eaten a salad with their comb?
February 22, 2019
Probably the grossest moment of the Democratic primaries so far
February 22, 2019
This is the bit in a dream that would wake me up
February 22, 2019
Exit question:
Did he have to clean it with his mouth or was a napkin okay? https://t.co/8hdDFaJndr
February 22, 2019
We’re not sure we want to know the answer.
***
Update:
Hahaha awesome pic.twitter.com/QePHgDcBoW
February 22, 2019
How many would she trade for a fork?
***
