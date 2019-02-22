So, let’s see how Jussie Smollett’s big salary bump gamble has paid off, shall we?

BREAKING: Producers of "Empire" say Jussie Smollett's character will be removed from the final two episodes of this season. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 22, 2019

EMPIRE: “We have decided to remove the role of ‘Jamal’ from the final two episodes of the season.”https://t.co/mdkz8WTMDj — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 22, 2019

More:

“The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us,” said EPs Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and Dennis Hammer this morning. “Jussie has been an important member of our Empire family for the past five years and we care about him deeply,” the producers added. “While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out. We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of ‘Jamal’ from the final two episodes of the season.”

But we thought he was a “consummate professional”! Oh well. Hopefully “Jamal’s” absence will be a permanent one. It’s a pain to film from prison anyway.

It’s about damn time.

Oh snap… this is an incredible back fire. https://t.co/6ndVfnj8Fg — Skip LaCombe (@skiplacombe) February 22, 2019

And it couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy.

Faked two "hate crimes" because he was upset about his $60K per episode salary. Gonna wind up with ZERO salary, huge fines, and jail time. Someone didn't think thing through. https://t.co/a79loFTxZb — RBe (@RBPundit) February 22, 2019

At least he got the attention he wanted. That’s something, right?

Maybe that set is just bigoted “MAGA country”. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/5MzcpoKEip — hey baby it’s woke outside (@MatlockFletcher) February 22, 2019

Ha!

