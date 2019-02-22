Comedian Hari Kondabolu doesn’t just have trouble with Apu. He’s also got a big problem with all the people condemning Jussie Smollett for faking a hate crime in order to score a salary increase and attention. Why? Because as “despicable” as Smollett’s actions were, they could’ve been legit because TRUMP’S AMERICA:

In other words, fake but accurate.

To be fair:

So hot takes like this one on Jussie Smollett are just par for the Kondabolu course. Still, he deserves to be called out for his stupidity.

There’s definitely been no shortage of fake hate crimes in the Trump era:

Why can’t Kondabolu just admit that Smollett’s stunt does a disservice to actual hate crime victims?

They may never have had it to begin with.

