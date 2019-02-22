Comedian Hari Kondabolu doesn’t just have trouble with Apu. He’s also got a big problem with all the people condemning Jussie Smollett for faking a hate crime in order to score a salary increase and attention. Why? Because as “despicable” as Smollett’s actions were, they could’ve been legit because TRUMP’S AMERICA:

What Jussie Smollett is accused of is despicable. However, don’t forget that we believed he was the victim of such a horrendous hate crime because its the type of thing that happens way too often, especially in the Trump era. He may have taken advantage of a VERY REALISTIC FEAR — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) February 21, 2019

In other words, fake but accurate.

To be fair:

This is the guy who made a whole movie about a cartoon character that hurt his feelings. — Free Jussie Smollett (@jtLOL) February 22, 2019

So hot takes like this one on Jussie Smollett are just par for the Kondabolu course. Still, he deserves to be called out for his stupidity.

“The type of thing that happens way too often” and yet you don’t provide links to this type of thing ever happening? Weird 🤔 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 22, 2019

There’s definitely been no shortage of fake hate crimes in the Trump era:

The type of thing that happens way too often are fake hate crimes. Go read @MrAndyNgo comprehensive thread https://t.co/fkkMr9JHQ3 where he lists in detail all the fake hate crimes that have occurred in the past few years since Trump got elected, it's an astounding list. — Wonsdor Ung (@wonsdor) February 22, 2019

No, you believed him because you're a bunch of gullible morons. "Especially in the Trump era." Hate crimes against blacks under Trump have been lower than all but one year (2014) of Obama's presidency. The same also applies for crimes against LGBTQ, and for the same year. https://t.co/6JGg9QOD11 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 22, 2019

Why can’t Kondabolu just admit that Smollett’s stunt does a disservice to actual hate crime victims?

Yep. Which makes it all the more despicable of him to do and all the more important for us to figure out which attacks are real and speak out against those. — Anne Marron (@AnneMarron) February 22, 2019

Hate crimes are up slightly, but the shift has been toward groups that the Left dislikes. Straights, whites, and Jews. The numbers are telling a story that you don't want told. You'd be wise to stop citing them, @harikondabolu, even if just casually. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 22, 2019

MAGA people are being attacked physically, verbally 10x more often and it’s because of their anger of non-existent crimes like you highlighted here. The left has lost it completely. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) February 22, 2019

They may never have had it to begin with.

He took advantage of a fear, not a reality. He tried to give life to a fear and it came back to bite him. — Yemi Web Master (@ScarTissue101) February 22, 2019

No. Just no. HE DID NOT have a very realistic fear. He knowingly and willfully manipulated an all too willing public and media to extort his employers for financial gain. Stop trying to salvage any reputation from this. — FNC_Jobby2 (@FNC_Jobby2) February 22, 2019

Your lies, manipulated perceptions, & bigotry is exactly what Jussie was banking on. You’re part of the problem. https://t.co/WQvwPQV4vn — ن Rene ن (@fire4yahweh) February 22, 2019

Jesus dude, just take the L. — Thick Boil (@_DoctorBotany) February 22, 2019

