Elizabeth Warren’s getting desperate, you guys. How desperate? This desperate:

NEWS: Elizabeth Warren backs reparations for black Americans for slavery and discrimination. She follows Kamala Harris’s recent endorsement of idea. ⁦ @AsteadWesley ⁩ notes in his scoop that Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Prez Obama do not support. https://t.co/hc92BM0zXl

More from the New York Times:

The Warren campaign declined to give further details on that backing, but it came amid her calls for the federal government to provide special home-buying assistance to residents of communities that were adversely affected by “redlining,” the discriminatory practice of denying mortgages, usually in poor and nonwhite areas. She also announced a sweeping universal child-care proposal that could strongly benefit minority communities that often have limited early childhood services.

Ms. Warren also said she supported reparations for black Americans impacted by slavery — a policy that experts say could cost several trillion dollars, and one that Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and many top Democrats have not supported.

The morally driven policy goals of Ms. Harris and Ms. Warren reflect a broader shift in the importance of race and identity issues in the Democratic Party, according to several scholars and political leaders who focus on the intersection of race and politics. While Democrats have long cast themselves as more inclusive than the Republican Party, grass-roots organizers and many liberal voters of all races are now pushing elected officials to go further on policies of racial equality, regardless of any political calculations.

Yeah … Elizabeth Warren’s policy goals don’t seem so much driven by morals as they do driven by desperation and greed.

She can pander with the best of ’em. Her whole “Native American” schtick backfired so she’s shamelessly attempting to court another minority voting bloc. Unfortunately for her, this move is likely to work out as well as her other ones.

Maybe this particular Senator should have started with Native Americans. https://t.co/99o4IzotW4 — Isaiah Leslie (@Isaiah_Leslie) February 21, 2019

I consider myself pretty progressive, but this is crazy, who pays, white people? Hispanics? People who's ancestors owned slaves? Should we be like north Korea and punish the son for sins of the father, or in this case the father of the father of the father. Bad 4 2020 election — unfortunate tree (@wtfiamme) February 21, 2019

But far be it from us to stand in the way of Elizabeth Warren setting herself up for another epic nosedive.