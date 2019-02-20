As Twitchy told you yesterday, the Babylon Bee recently took out two birds with one satirical stone with this piece on Jussie Smollett and CNN:

Jussie Smollett Offered Job At CNN After Fabricating News Story Out Of Thin Airhttps://t.co/RNCG1r6ShA pic.twitter.com/Efsd5WEOMa — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 18, 2019

But Snopes doesn’t want anyone getting the wrong idea, so they’re once again dedicating their best and brightest to fact-checking the Babylon Bee:

Serious, you guys:

But would he cover his own case?

https://t.co/4q0VAgyUf0 — snopes.com (@snopes) February 20, 2019

This is amazing. Snopes fact checked Babylon Bee. pic.twitter.com/A4Ew9rclZa — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 20, 2019

Where would we be without Snopes? We’re not sure, but it’d probably be someplace less stupid than where we are now.

Did you just seriously fact check a satire web site to carry water for the left? 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Morpeth Heniker (@HenikerMorpeth) February 20, 2019

Basically.

Everythingisfine.gif https://t.co/I7BWV9Cc4J — 💞The President of the Oskar Werner fan club💞 (@pipandbaby) February 20, 2019

We have reached Peak Fact Check — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) February 20, 2019

I’m going to have to confirm this. — @CoopCooper (@RealCoopCooper) February 20, 2019

Say what you will about Snopes, they know their audience. https://t.co/9kg7WhoQaV — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 20, 2019

Satire is dead. So is fact checking. https://t.co/faG3tlmuuS — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 20, 2019

***

Update:

In honor of Snopes’ latest, the Babylon Bee has dusted off this classic:

Snopes Rates Babylon Bee World's Most Accurate News Sourcehttps://t.co/LbnWL0pYfX pic.twitter.com/T5AOfFkLv3 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 20, 2019

Still as fresh as ever!