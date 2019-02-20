As Twitchy told you yesterday, the Babylon Bee recently took out two birds with one satirical stone with this piece on Jussie Smollett and CNN:
Jussie Smollett Offered Job At CNN After Fabricating News Story Out Of Thin Airhttps://t.co/RNCG1r6ShA pic.twitter.com/Efsd5WEOMa
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 18, 2019
But Snopes doesn’t want anyone getting the wrong idea, so they’re once again dedicating their best and brightest to fact-checking the Babylon Bee:
Snopes fact-checking a @TheBabylonBee story mocking Smollett/CNN: https://t.co/9opbGTmFSo
— John Sexton (@verumserum) February 20, 2019
Serious, you guys:
But would he cover his own case?
https://t.co/4q0VAgyUf0
— snopes.com (@snopes) February 20, 2019
This is amazing. Snopes fact checked Babylon Bee. pic.twitter.com/A4Ew9rclZa
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 20, 2019
Where would we be without Snopes? We’re not sure, but it’d probably be someplace less stupid than where we are now.
Did you just seriously fact check a satire web site to carry water for the left? 🤦🏽♂️
— Morpeth Heniker (@HenikerMorpeth) February 20, 2019
Basically.
Everythingisfine.gif https://t.co/I7BWV9Cc4J
— 💞The President of the Oskar Werner fan club💞 (@pipandbaby) February 20, 2019
We have reached Peak Fact Check
— Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) February 20, 2019
I’m going to have to confirm this.
— @CoopCooper (@RealCoopCooper) February 20, 2019
Say what you will about Snopes, they know their audience. https://t.co/9kg7WhoQaV
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 20, 2019
Satire is dead.
So is fact checking. https://t.co/faG3tlmuuS
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 20, 2019
Dear @snopes, delete yourselves. Y'all are dumb.
— NotAnotherSillyName (@RandomNewsFeedT) February 20, 2019
***
Update:
In honor of Snopes’ latest, the Babylon Bee has dusted off this classic:
Snopes Rates Babylon Bee World's Most Accurate News Sourcehttps://t.co/LbnWL0pYfX pic.twitter.com/T5AOfFkLv3
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 20, 2019
Still as fresh as ever!