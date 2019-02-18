It’s good to know that a month after Ilhan Omar’s not-so-subtle insinuations about Lindsey Graham being “compromised,” the narrative is still going strong. Tech journo Kara Swisher is helping to see to that:

Exactly what oppo does Trump have have on this guy? https://t.co/najViEgZE8 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 18, 2019

I know, right? — Steve Dennis (@StevenPDennis) February 18, 2019

Whatever it is, it’s big. — The Dose of Reality (@TheDoseTweets) February 18, 2019

Oh.

Guess some homophobic conspiracy theories are more equal than others.

We can all take a pretty good guess. — JANE GOTTLIEB (@Ajay0911_NYC) February 18, 2019

The oppo is likely the worst-kept secret in DC. — Cash For Your Warhol (@cash4yourwarhol) February 18, 2019

Has to be more than that, I'd say. — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) February 18, 2019

Tell us more, Frank!

Most people have an idea, but my fellow left-wingers think it’s inappropriate to speak out loud. 🤔 — Paul Czar (@czarped) February 18, 2019

These ones don’t:

Gay — liarsarentok (@Ktwannabe1) February 18, 2019

Plus he is a gay in the closet? — Larry (Lars) Chaffin (@LarryChaffinCEO) February 18, 2019

I’ve been told by gay people that he’s….gasp….gay. Doesn’t sit well with his not so open minded constituency. — Scot Apathy (@scotapathy) February 18, 2019

Linda Graham! The fading queen. Never ever come out Linda— we don’t want you. ——- wish Gore Vidal was around to comment on your sycophancy. — Jim Sullivan (@JSullivanCoach) February 18, 2019

Um, intimate pics and messages bewteen faire Lindsey the “bachelor” and Dirk Pounder his roommate”? — notnormal (@RealBabyGeezus) February 18, 2019

Probably a gay sex tape — 𝔽𝕦𝕟𝕜𝕪 𝕍𝕚𝕤𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 (@FunkyVisions) February 18, 2019

I suspect it's related to Graham and young boys in some sexual nature. — De La Boogie (@DJLBOOGIE832) February 18, 2019

Stay classy, guys.