It’s good to know that a month after Ilhan Omar’s not-so-subtle insinuations about Lindsey Graham being “compromised,” the narrative is still going strong. Tech journo Kara Swisher is helping to see to that:
Exactly what oppo does Trump have have on this guy? https://t.co/najViEgZE8
— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 18, 2019
I know, right?
— Steve Dennis (@StevenPDennis) February 18, 2019
Whatever it is, it’s big.
— The Dose of Reality (@TheDoseTweets) February 18, 2019
Oh.
So we're back to the "what do they have on @LindseyGrahamSC" conspiracy, @karaswisher and @feministabulous? pic.twitter.com/oxDX2YXyt9
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 18, 2019
Guess some homophobic conspiracy theories are more equal than others.
We can all take a pretty good guess.
— JANE GOTTLIEB (@Ajay0911_NYC) February 18, 2019
The oppo is likely the worst-kept secret in DC.
— Cash For Your Warhol (@cash4yourwarhol) February 18, 2019
Has to be more than that, I'd say.
— Frank Rich (@frankrichny) February 18, 2019
Tell us more, Frank!
Most people have an idea, but my fellow left-wingers think it’s inappropriate to speak out loud. 🤔
— Paul Czar (@czarped) February 18, 2019
These ones don’t:
Gay
— liarsarentok (@Ktwannabe1) February 18, 2019
Plus he is a gay in the closet?
— Larry (Lars) Chaffin (@LarryChaffinCEO) February 18, 2019
I’ve been told by gay people that he’s….gasp….gay. Doesn’t sit well with his not so open minded constituency.
— Scot Apathy (@scotapathy) February 18, 2019
Linda Graham! The fading queen. Never ever come out Linda— we don’t want you. ——- wish Gore Vidal was around to comment on your sycophancy.
— Jim Sullivan (@JSullivanCoach) February 18, 2019
Um, intimate pics and messages bewteen faire Lindsey the “bachelor” and Dirk Pounder his roommate”?
— notnormal (@RealBabyGeezus) February 18, 2019
Probably a gay sex tape
— 𝔽𝕦𝕟𝕜𝕪 𝕍𝕚𝕤𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 (@FunkyVisions) February 18, 2019
I suspect it's related to Graham and young boys in some sexual nature.
— De La Boogie (@DJLBOOGIE832) February 18, 2019
— Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) February 18, 2019
— Never Surrender (aka NotSoMuch) (@VictorWittmann) February 18, 2019
Stay classy, guys.