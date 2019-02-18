It’s good to know that a month after Ilhan Omar’s not-so-subtle insinuations about Lindsey Graham being “compromised,” the narrative is still going strong. Tech journo Kara Swisher is helping to see to that:

Oh.

Guess some homophobic conspiracy theories are more equal than others.

Trending

Tell us more, Frank!

These ones don’t:

Stay classy, guys.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: compromisedHomophobiahomophobicKara SwisherLindsey Grahampedophilia