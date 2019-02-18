Despite pushing unfeasible policies and jamming her foot into her mouth on a daily basis, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to enjoy the media’s protection. Why is that? MTV’s Chet Cannon has got it figured out, and it only takes one word:

There’s a word for the knowledge that, day-in and day-out, you can speak as stupidly, albeit confidently, as Ocasio Cortez, and never be called out by the liberal media: Privilege. — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 18, 2019

Nailed it.

If a freshman Republican congressman spoke with the level of unabashed ignorance as Ocasio-Cortez, he would presently be hiding deep in the chasm of a stunningly deep volcano, trying to escape the inevitable media pile-on — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 18, 2019

Without a doubt.

Furthermore, the pile-on would be justified because, I don’t know, there’s a reasonable expectation that a congressman/woman should know stuff about stuff 🤔 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 18, 2019

Guess liberal congressmen/women have the privilege of not being held accountable for the things they say. Must be nice.

I certainly don't see @brianstelter calling her out for this today. pic.twitter.com/xxL4Fab5uI — Katja ramirez (@Gee_kmm) February 18, 2019

And you’re not going to.