Despite pushing unfeasible policies and jamming her foot into her mouth on a daily basis, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to enjoy the media’s protection. Why is that? MTV’s Chet Cannon has got it figured out, and it only takes one word:
There’s a word for the knowledge that, day-in and day-out, you can speak as stupidly, albeit confidently, as Ocasio Cortez, and never be called out by the liberal media:
Privilege.
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 18, 2019
Nailed it.
If a freshman Republican congressman spoke with the level of unabashed ignorance as Ocasio-Cortez, he would presently be hiding deep in the chasm of a stunningly deep volcano, trying to escape the inevitable media pile-on
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 18, 2019
Without a doubt.
Furthermore, the pile-on would be justified because, I don’t know, there’s a reasonable expectation that a congressman/woman should know stuff about stuff 🤔
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 18, 2019
Guess liberal congressmen/women have the privilege of not being held accountable for the things they say. Must be nice.
I certainly don't see @brianstelter calling her out for this today. pic.twitter.com/xxL4Fab5uI
— Katja ramirez (@Gee_kmm) February 18, 2019
And you’re not going to.