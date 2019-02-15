As Twitchy told you, the two men — brothers, actually — of Nigerian descent who allegedly attacked “Empire” star Jussie Smollett have been arrested by Chicago Police and are now being considered “potential suspects.”

Well, more information is trickling out about the suspects, and let’s just say the plot is getting pretty damn thick:

NEW: Older brother being held as suspect in @jussiesmollett "hate crime" case was charged with attempted murder; 5 counts of aggravated battery; and unlawful restraint for an incident in the 4200 block of N. Ashland, near his home, on May 6, 2011 / 1 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 15, 2019

…Police categorized the crime as an aggravated battery with a knife. Olabinjo Osunsairo eventually pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery and was sentenced to 24 months probation by Judge Michael Howlett. /2 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 15, 2019

Wow.

And @JussieSmollett was friends with him? — Organized Armoire (@OrganizedArmoi1) February 15, 2019

Oh this just gets better and better — 🇺🇸Joe Horkavy🇺🇸 (@jdhorks) February 15, 2019

Or worse and worse, depending on how you look at it.

…CPD today changed the statuses of Olabinjo and his brother, Abimbola, from "potential persons of interest" to "potential suspects" who are "under arrest" and "not free to leave." They have not yet been charged with any crime in the Smollett case. /3 END — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 15, 2019

You’re definitely gonna want to stay tuned.