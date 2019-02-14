Donald Trump absolutely deserves to be called out for his B.S. plan to declare a national emergency at the border. But this guy is not the guy to be doing it:

Republicans will send a lot sad tweets about Trump declaring a national emergency, but they will never use the power granted to them by the constitution to do anything. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 14, 2019

Dan Pfeiffer. Dan. Effing. Pfeiffer. Former senior adviser to President Pen-and-Phone himself, Barack Obama.

”I have a pen and a phone.” – His boss 👇🏻 https://t.co/zmk74qQXLo — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 14, 2019

We’ll give Pfeiffer this much: He’s got chutzpah. And that’s really the only thing he’s got going for him.