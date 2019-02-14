Donald Trump absolutely deserves to be called out for his B.S. plan to declare a national emergency at the border. But this guy is not the guy to be doing it:

Dan Pfeiffer. Dan. Effing. Pfeiffer. Former senior adviser to President Pen-and-Phone himself, Barack Obama.

We’ll give Pfeiffer this much: He’s got chutzpah. And that’s really the only thing he’s got going for him.

Tags: Barack ObamacongressConstitutionDan PfeifferDonald Trumpnational emergencypen and phone