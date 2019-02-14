As Twitchy told you earlier, Chicago Police confirmed that they have tracked down the two persons of interest in the alleged “MAGA country” hate crime against “Empire” star Jussie Smollett. According to Fox 32 reporter Rafer Weigel, police identified the men as an “Empire” extra and his friend.

Well, given the way this story has progressed over the past several weeks, this will probably come as a huge shock to you, but it gets weirder still. CBS Chicago reporter Charlie De Mar has more:

Huh. So both men were extras on the show? And not random white Chicago rednecks?

So that’s something, we guess. So’s this:

Like the kind you might wear in MAGA country?

More:

Trending

Wait … they left for Nigeria that day???

Wow is right.

Not if you tried.

Lotta radio silence from those three and others who tripped all over themselves to run with Smollett’s narrative sans corroborating evidence. Suddenly they’ve got nothing to say.

But maybe the Nigerian guys have got something to say:

We’ll definitely be staying tuned.

Meanwhile, Jussie Smollett might want to make sure he’s got a good attorney to speak on his behalf.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bleachchicago policeEmpireJussie SmollettNigeriaraidred hat