As Twitchy told you earlier, Chicago Police confirmed that they have tracked down the two persons of interest in the alleged “MAGA country” hate crime against “Empire” star Jussie Smollett. According to Fox 32 reporter Rafer Weigel, police identified the men as an “Empire” extra and his friend.

Well, given the way this story has progressed over the past several weeks, this will probably come as a huge shock to you, but it gets weirder still. CBS Chicago reporter Charlie De Mar has more:

BREAKING:Police raided the home of two persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case last night. Both men are of Nigerian decent and have appeared as extras on the show. Police took bleach, shoes electronics and more.Officers asked family if they knew #Jussiesmollett. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PDSFtf5jwb — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 14, 2019

Huh. So both men were extras on the show? And not random white Chicago rednecks?

So that’s something, we guess. So’s this:

And a red hat — Brian Simpson ; (@bmsimp) February 14, 2019

Like the kind you might wear in MAGA country?

More:

This information is according to family who says home was ransacked. I asked family why they think police picked the two brothers up for questioning and they replied by saying the men left for #Nigeria the day of the attack. @cbschicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 14, 2019

Wait … they left for Nigeria that day???

Wow is right.

Nigerian brothers who were both extras on Empire. You can't make this stuff up. #JussieSmollett — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) February 14, 2019

Not if you tried.

"This was an attempted modern day lynching" – @kamalaharris "The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching." – @corybooker "The racist, homophobic attack on @JussieSmollett is an affront to our humanity." – @speakerpelosi https://t.co/MtkPn4u4xl — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

Lotta radio silence from those three and others who tripped all over themselves to run with Smollett’s narrative sans corroborating evidence. Suddenly they’ve got nothing to say.

But maybe the Nigerian guys have got something to say:

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney for the two persons of interest in #JussieSmollett case just spoke with her clients. Updates to follow our conversation. @cbschicago #Empire #JussieSmollett pic.twitter.com/pR0Mf56OJe — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 14, 2019

We’ll definitely be staying tuned.

Meanwhile, Jussie Smollett might want to make sure he’s got a good attorney to speak on his behalf.