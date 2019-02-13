If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is gonna make her socialist dream a reality, she’s gonna need a good night’s sleep. Fortunately for her, she’s got a pretty sweet place to lay her head:

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, got a big raise with her election to Congress, a job that comes with a $174,000 annual salary. She told the New York Times she was concerned about how she would get an apartment before that salary kicked in.

She ended up moving into a luxury apartment building with a wide array of amenities where rent for even a studio apartment exceeds $2,000 a month. The Washington Free Beacon is not disclosing the exact building Ocasio-Cortez lives in due to safety concerns expressed by her office.

Her office pushed back against the notion that it was hypocritical for Ocasio-Cortez, who has made housing affordability one of her top policy concerns, to move into a luxury building. A spokesman pointed out that her office also uses a car with an “internal combustion engine that runs on fossil fuels,” even though she thinks their use should be eliminated.

So, she’s a ginormous hypocrite? Who’d’a thunk?

It gets better still:

Would you believe there’s still more? Check out this scoop from Jeryl Bier:

Sounds about right.

