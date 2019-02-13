If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is gonna make her socialist dream a reality, she’s gonna need a good night’s sleep. Fortunately for her, she’s got a pretty sweet place to lay her head:

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez made headlines worrying about how she'd afford rent. Then she moved in to one of D.C.'s most expensive apartment buildings. https://t.co/5rantoJOPF — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 13, 2019

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, got a big raise with her election to Congress, a job that comes with a $174,000 annual salary. She told the New York Times she was concerned about how she would get an apartment before that salary kicked in. She ended up moving into a luxury apartment building with a wide array of amenities where rent for even a studio apartment exceeds $2,000 a month. The Washington Free Beacon is not disclosing the exact building Ocasio-Cortez lives in due to safety concerns expressed by her office. Her office pushed back against the notion that it was hypocritical for Ocasio-Cortez, who has made housing affordability one of her top policy concerns, to move into a luxury building. A spokesman pointed out that her office also uses a car with an “internal combustion engine that runs on fossil fuels,” even though she thinks their use should be eliminated.

So, she’s a ginormous hypocrite? Who’d’a thunk?

The real story here is all the media blue checks who jumped on anyone who called out AOC's victim act. They were like "IT'S NOT EASY TO FIND A PLACE IN DC!!! IT'S TOO EXPENSIVE!!" She didn't seem to have any problem.https://t.co/hROcIlSoqa — RBe (@RBPundit) February 13, 2019

It gets better still:

The best part? AOC's new luxury apartment is only a few blocks from her office in Cannon, yet she drives every day. According to Google maps, it would take her apx. 16 minutes to walk. So much for saving the planet! https://t.co/qax1Du1hPn @FreeBeacon — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) February 13, 2019

(I know the building because I have a friend who lives there. It is literally the nicest apartment complex I've been to in D.C.) — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) February 13, 2019

To be fair:

Hard to walk that far in the stilettos. — Mike Nemesi (@realmikenemesi) February 13, 2019

Snort.

That's how socialists roll. — Buy a creeper sell a leaper (@wtf_trading) February 13, 2019

champagne socialism is the best socialism — Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) February 13, 2019

Never fails.

She's such a fraud. — Micah Hixon (@mhixon0001) February 13, 2019

She really is.

These are the wages of telling others how they should live – your own lifestyle becomes a legitimate point of discussion. How to avoid this? Leave people alone. https://t.co/pI7h9bjHA0 — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 13, 2019

***

Update:

Would you believe there’s still more? Check out this scoop from Jeryl Bier:

Coincidentally (and really, it is a coincidence), here's my latest, just out at noon:https://t.co/iR6b4zrqdi — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 13, 2019

New from The Script:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's 2018 Campaign Spent $20,490 On Air Travel, $3,147 On Rail by @jerylbierhttps://t.co/TtIqUVNVO0 pic.twitter.com/irk2Fbly5r — __TheScript__ (@__TheScript__) February 13, 2019

Sounds about right.