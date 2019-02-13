As Twitchy told you, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar came unglued before our eyes with her bizarre and angry rant at Elliott Abrams.

Speaking of degenerates, look who’s applauding Omar’s nasty performance: None other than Vox senior correspondent Zack Beauchamp.

Yeah, we definitely need more unhinged anti-Semitic bigots on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Another scorching-hot take from the Gaza Bridge Guy.

Exactly.

