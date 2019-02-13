As Twitchy told you, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar came unglued before our eyes with her bizarre and angry rant at Elliott Abrams.

Look at this degenerate, so gleefully attacking the hated Jew. She can barely contain her joy at the feeling of putting him in his place. And she can’t even pronounce the words her staffers have written for her. https://t.co/dBnLvLMcPm — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) February 13, 2019

Speaking of degenerates, look who’s applauding Omar’s nasty performance: None other than Vox senior correspondent Zack Beauchamp.

This is why it's good that @IlhanMN stay on the Foreign Affairs committee — need people to raise questions like this given the long record of establishment impunity here https://t.co/E9ITl0DVZN — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) February 13, 2019

Yeah, we definitely need more unhinged anti-Semitic bigots on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Another scorching-hot take from the Gaza Bridge Guy.

Why I Need the Word 'Impunity' Explained To Me, Explained pic.twitter.com/jGjCsLCji2 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 13, 2019

Raise questions? Your bias blinds you. — JoeMPrz (@JoeMPrz1) February 13, 2019

@IlhanMN is making Democrats look stupid. She's hurting the cause — Badfish (@Badfish_l) February 13, 2019

I’d agree if it weren’t for the fact she doesn’t apply her same passion for human rights to Jews. — Lisa (@YoungStreete) February 13, 2019

She didn't know what she was saying. She was reading from a script and not very well. She had no intention of getting any information or explanation from him. She is trying to bully & grandstand her way into making a name for herself. — Debra Malone (@DebKMalone) February 13, 2019

Exactly.