On the heels of his white-hot take on white Christian males being “the US version of ISIS” comes this from blue-checked radical leftist Dan Arel:

EVERY ATTACK ON @IlhanMN IS BECAUSE OF HER SKIN COLOR AND RELIGION — Dan Arel (@danarel) February 13, 2019

We’ve rolled our eyes and shaken our fists at other asinine defenses of Ilhan Omar, but not gonna lie: The ALL CAPS approach really sells this one.

OH https://t.co/8Uc1cMZayG — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 13, 2019

Nope — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) February 13, 2019

No, buddy — Alec Sears (@SearsAl) February 13, 2019

THIS AIN’T IT CHIEF https://t.co/8BpO6y84Je — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 13, 2019

ALTERNATIVELY YOU ARE VERY STUPIDhttps://t.co/z0MWTFBvOd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 13, 2019

YOU ARE BORAT pic.twitter.com/tardso1y59 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 13, 2019

ACTUALLY WE JUST DON’T LIKE ANTI-SEMITISM https://t.co/abenQDH2Y0 — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) February 13, 2019

You are extremely dumb, but I don't think you're THIS dumb. https://t.co/RjjO5zeWNs — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 13, 2019

Don’t underestimate him. He’s most definitely that dumb.

If his goal was to be taken seriously, he really misjudged. But if it was to get ratio’d into oblivion, we’d say he’s well on his way.

Nice ratio bro — Steve Thompson (@spanarkel) February 13, 2019

Beautiful ratio — dædboi ♆ (@BlavkWaterPark) February 13, 2019

It really is:

And it just keeps getting better. Do him a favor and see if you can make it even more beautiful.