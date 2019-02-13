On the heels of his white-hot take on white Christian males being “the US version of ISIS” comes this from blue-checked radical leftist Dan Arel:
EVERY
ATTACK
ON @IlhanMN
IS
BECAUSE OF
HER
SKIN COLOR
AND
RELIGION
— Dan Arel (@danarel) February 13, 2019
We’ve rolled our eyes and shaken our fists at other asinine defenses of Ilhan Omar, but not gonna lie: The ALL CAPS approach really sells this one.
Nope
No, buddy
Incorrect. Guess again. https://t.co/epuQUT3HYH
— Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) February 13, 2019
No it isn’t…… https://t.co/Ym5UMhfHo5
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 13, 2019
THIS
AIN’T
IT
CHIEF https://t.co/8BpO6y84Je
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 13, 2019
ALTERNATIVELY
YOU
ARE
VERY
STUPIDhttps://t.co/z0MWTFBvOd
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 13, 2019
YOU
ARE
BORAT pic.twitter.com/tardso1y59
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 13, 2019
ACTUALLY
WE
JUST
DON’T
LIKE
ANTI-SEMITISM https://t.co/abenQDH2Y0
— Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) February 13, 2019
You are extremely dumb, but I don't think you're THIS dumb. https://t.co/RjjO5zeWNs
— Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 13, 2019
Don’t underestimate him. He’s most definitely that dumb.
— G (@stevensongs) February 13, 2019
If his goal was to be taken seriously, he really misjudged. But if it was to get ratio’d into oblivion, we’d say he’s well on his way.
Nice ratio bro
— Steve Thompson (@spanarkel) February 13, 2019
Beautiful ratio
— dædboi ♆ (@BlavkWaterPark) February 13, 2019
It really is:
