As Twitchy told you earlier, NBC News whitewashed Kellyanne Conway’s being physically assaulted and berated last year by a 63-year-old woman:

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted in a Maryland restaurant last year. https://t.co/5tJg9ocbxK — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 8, 2019

But arguably worse than NBC News’ downplaying of Conway being assaulted is how liberal trolls are greeting the news.

If you needed a reminder how vile the left is, check out the comments. They're OK with assaulting women if they don't like their politics. https://t.co/lGq9RIjmQT — JWF (@JammieWF) February 8, 2019

Here’s a taste:

So. — Glenda Purvis (@purvey87) February 8, 2019

Womp Womp — Alex M Guzman (@SirFreebie75061) February 8, 2019

I don't care, do you? — Cindy Marchetta (@MarchettaCindy) February 8, 2019

And it's now just coming out? With her mouth? On tv as much as she is? Is she gaslighting? — MrsK (@jooliejust) February 8, 2019

Coming from the purveyor of alternative facts. — Go to Hell 59 Times (@ltlkoala11) February 8, 2019

Breaking: Kelly Anne Conway has a well documented history of lying and providing "alternative" facts. — MomsThoughts™ (@MomsThoughts) February 8, 2019

Crying wolf to distract from answering questions. — Castalla Villas (@castallavillas) February 8, 2019

Problems here she lies on daily basis for the president and you want us to believe she was assault I find it hard to believe and it would have came out in oct during mid term — vickie oneill (@vickieoneill16) February 8, 2019

She's such an attention monger that if it had happened we would have heard about it from her immediately and then Trump would have tweeted about it. — Bison Brewski (@BisonBrewski) February 8, 2019

.@KellyannePolls wants to get into the #MeToo movement….yet somehow I have a hard time believing her credibility….she was probably slapped with the bill that she didn’t want to pay — DJustice (@LuLu_Louboutin) February 8, 2019

Rrright. Somebody assaulted skeletor? Not buying it. Cant be any worse than the assault she and this administration has wreaked on our country. — Cal_El (@blkdrag0n) February 8, 2019

The assault was captured on video, but she deserved it, right?

Maybe she asked for it — Mary (@mariootsa) February 8, 2019

that's awful. Would you like us to build you a great big wall so you could feel better? — Ⓜ (@MTLAVAL) February 8, 2019

So that's what happened, I wondered why she looks like that. — Tedderman (@Tedderman1) February 8, 2019

That’s lovely, isn’t it? We’re blown away by the tolerance. And there’s plenty more where that came from.