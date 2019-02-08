As Twitchy told you earlier, NBC News whitewashed Kellyanne Conway’s being physically assaulted and berated last year by a 63-year-old woman:
Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted in a Maryland restaurant last year. https://t.co/5tJg9ocbxK
But arguably worse than NBC News’ downplaying of Conway being assaulted is how liberal trolls are greeting the news.
If you needed a reminder how vile the left is, check out the comments. They're OK with assaulting women if they don't like their politics. https://t.co/lGq9RIjmQT
Here’s a taste:
So.
Womp Womp
I don't care, do you?
And it's now just coming out? With her mouth? On tv as much as she is? Is she gaslighting?
Coming from the purveyor of alternative facts.
Breaking: Kelly Anne Conway has a well documented history of lying and providing "alternative" facts.
Distraction alert. pic.twitter.com/kNlhnkOSw8
Bwahahaha pic.twitter.com/pIfg2bn89F
@KellyannePolls pic.twitter.com/1ycHGCRa6r
Crying wolf to distract from answering questions.
Problems here she lies on daily basis for the president and you want us to believe she was assault I find it hard to believe and it would have came out in oct during mid term
She's such an attention monger that if it had happened we would have heard about it from her immediately and then Trump would have tweeted about it.
.@KellyannePolls wants to get into the #MeToo movement….yet somehow I have a hard time believing her credibility….she was probably slapped with the bill that she didn’t want to pay
Rrright. Somebody assaulted skeletor? Not buying it. Cant be any worse than the assault she and this administration has wreaked on our country.
The assault was captured on video, but she deserved it, right?
Maybe she asked for it
that's awful. Would you like us to build you a great big wall so you could feel better?
So that's what happened, I wondered why she looks like that.
That’s lovely, isn’t it? We’re blown away by the tolerance. And there’s plenty more where that came from.
Look at the comments. Hell of a political culture we have now.
