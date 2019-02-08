As Twitchy told you earlier, NBC News whitewashed Kellyanne Conway’s being physically assaulted and berated last year by a 63-year-old woman:

But arguably worse than NBC News’ downplaying of Conway being assaulted is how liberal trolls are greeting the news.

Here’s a taste:

The assault was captured on video, but she deserved it, right?

That’s lovely, isn’t it? We’re blown away by the tolerance. And there’s plenty more where that came from.

