As Twitchy told you, the details of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal are out and they’re incredible. Like, literally incredible. As in, there is no way in hell her plan is even remotely feasible, economically or physically.

Among the plan’s many insane goals is “to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in ten years” by getting rid of airplanes.

But, as Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, points out, that’s quite a turnaround from just a few weeks ago:

Gee … what changed?

Probably a good idea.

Our heads are spinning like wheels on a high-speed train.

Stupidity and hypocrisy aside, we’d be remiss if we didn’t also note the silver lining should Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s lofty goal be realized:

How convenient!

