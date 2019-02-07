As Twitchy told you, the details of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal are out and they’re incredible. Like, literally incredible. As in, there is no way in hell her plan is even remotely feasible, economically or physically.

Among the plan’s many insane goals is “to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in ten years” by getting rid of airplanes.

"We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast…" 😂🐄💨 https://t.co/21WH5F1ZuA — Mac McClung Fan Account (@LPDonovan) February 7, 2019

The Green New Deal is really heavy on the specifics. https://t.co/HWybqIz9D9 pic.twitter.com/0jozsYJdjO — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) February 7, 2019

But, as Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, points out, that’s quite a turnaround from just a few weeks ago:

I am so proud of the air traffic controllers, flight attendants, & workers who, through their organizing, should be credited for their role in ending the shutdown. Dems only have the House (for now), so we must rely on the bravery + organizing of everyday people to push change. https://t.co/4vFzvZ1PrM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2019

Yesterday: The government shutdown is causing havoc and air traffic controllers are out of work. Today: Get rid of airplanes in 10 years. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2019

Gee … what changed?

The Green New Deal wants to eliminate air travel – an industry that directly employs 700,000 Americans and fuels more than 10 million American jobs. That'll work out great. — neontaster (@neontaster) February 7, 2019

Air controllers, baggage handlers, flight attendants, clerks, TSA agents & pilots all gonna need to learn to code. https://t.co/HpEoBlz5QE — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2019

They need to learn how to become train traffic controllers. — Rob Turner (@ChillyMostFresh) February 7, 2019

Probably a good idea.

Old enough to remember when we were supposed to feel sorry for TSA agents who weren't getting paid a couple of weeks ago. Now we're supposed to cheer making that a permanent thing? This is so confusing. https://t.co/EovtX7dFN4 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 7, 2019

Our heads are spinning like wheels on a high-speed train.

Stupidity and hypocrisy aside, we’d be remiss if we didn’t also note the silver lining should Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s lofty goal be realized:

When we get rid of airplanes we can use the abandoned airports for gulags. It all works itself out. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2019

How convenient!