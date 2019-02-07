Everyone now has access to the insanity that is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, but HuffPost knows what the real story is:

So, it’s Republicans’ fault that the Green New Deal is a hot mess of unscientific and economically impossible gobbledygook?

Ah, the huffers with their "Republicans Pounce!" headline. Right on time! — TheBIArchitect (@BIArchitectess) February 7, 2019

To be fair, HuffPost actually published that piece yesterday. As evidence of the Republican assault on the Green New Deal, they cited GOP congressmen who questioned and criticized the proposal during congressional hearings yesterday:

As HuffPost reported on Tuesday, the Green New Deal resolution Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) are expected to unveil this week does just that, calling on the nation to “promote the international exchange of technology, expertise, products, funding and services with the aim to reclaim U.S. leadership on climate change to help other countries achieve a Green New Deal.”

During a hearing by the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) dismissed the Green New Deal as an “impossible,” “top-down” proposal crafted by young, inexperienced politicians.

“You only have to be 25 years old to be a member of Congress. We have young people that bring a lot of great qualities, but maybe they don’t bring a lot of life experience,” he said. “I guess I can understand if someone has not had a lot of life experience and they’re proposing something that’s extremely unrealistic ― well, impossible. Impossible.” Despite HuffPost’s sneering condescension toward Green New Deal skeptics, now that we’ve actually seen this thing, it’s pretty clear that Rep. Lamborn was absolutely right about it. Sad!

Did HuffPo even read the document? It's laughable and shouldn't even be considered a serious document. — Listening on 180g (@edalexport) February 7, 2019

It has that in common with HuffPost. How nice!

***

Update:

Holy crap … they did read the proposal. And they think it’s just the greatest:

It's official: @AOC unveiled the first congressional resolution to frame a Green New Deal, and it's filled with things that will excite activists. https://t.co/cee3cgw0tu — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 7, 2019

Stay golden, HuffPost.