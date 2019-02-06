As Twitchy told you earlier, media reported that in a meeting on Monday night, alleged sexual predator and Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said regarding his accuser Vanessa Tyson “f*ck that b*tch.”

Well, according to Fairfax’s team, it didn’t happen quite like that:

Lt. Gov. Fairfax’s chief of staff and policy director acknowledge to @NBCNews that the lt. gov. used the “F” word to refer to the situation, but dispute that he used the “B” word at all or used any heated language directed toward Vanessa Tyson. — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 6, 2019

UPDATE: Lt. Gov. Fairfax’s chief of staff and policy director acknowledge to @NBCNews that the lt. gov. used the “F” word to refer to the situation, but dispute that he used the “B” word at all or used any heated language directed toward Vanessa Tyson. https://t.co/RLBi0RFiaK — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 6, 2019

We dunno … “f*ck” seems like pretty heated language.

Ah, the classic "I only dropped an F-bomb" defense. https://t.co/3SeZ3xgpDx — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) February 6, 2019

In fairness, though, dropping F-bombs doesn’t make one a rapist. Raping makes one a rapist. And it’s starting to seem like Fairfax may have a harder time shaking the rape accusation than he initially thought.

One thing’s for sure: