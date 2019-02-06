As Twitchy told you earlier, media reported that in a meeting on Monday night, alleged sexual predator and Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said regarding his accuser Vanessa Tyson “f*ck that b*tch.”

Well, according to Fairfax’s team, it didn’t happen quite like that:

We dunno … “f*ck” seems like pretty heated language.

In fairness, though, dropping F-bombs doesn’t make one a rapist. Raping makes one a rapist. And it’s starting to seem like Fairfax may have a harder time shaking the rape accusation than he initially thought.

One thing’s for sure:

