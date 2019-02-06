During the State of the Union Address last night, teen conservative-activist-turned-Bernie-bro-turned-Trump-supporter C.J. Pearson couldn’t help but notice a woman seated next to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

.@AOC has been talking this entire speech and the woman next to her keeps trying to look the other way 😂😂. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 6, 2019

As it turned out, that woman was Democratic Rep. Nydia Velázquez. And she didn’t take kindly to Pearson’s observation:

Hi @TheCJPearson, I'm not "the woman sitting next to her". @AOC and I — and millions like us — are the future of this country. And you're right to be afraid of us. But you should learn my name. https://t.co/frL8ikNDcV — Nydia M Velázquez (@ReElectNydia) February 6, 2019

Pearson may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s hard to argue that his tweet was anything other than harmless. Velázquez’s response, on the other hand, doesn’t seem harmless at all. It’s actually downright sinister. “You’re right to be afraid of us”? What the hell is that supposed to mean?

Perhaps you would like to clarify what, exactly, the young man should fear from his elected representatives? — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) February 6, 2019

Why should Americans be afraid of you? You should clarify that statement, and then walk it back. — Nikki Horn (@NikkiHorn25) February 6, 2019

What's truly sad and scary, is that a politician says we should be afraid! — Jeff Greenawalt (@jaguarphoto) February 6, 2019

Wow. You had an opportunity to introduce yourself in a diplomatic way. Instead you chose to let citizens know we should be afraid of you. Not to mention on a night when POTUS was calling for unity.. literally right in front of you. Who are the divisive ones again?? 🤔 — Allie Mass (@AllieMassengale) February 6, 2019

lol, did you just say that we should be afraid of our elected representatives?? If you believe that, you have no business holding office. — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 6, 2019

"Be afraid of us" is not the type of message one wants to hear from government officials. https://t.co/4drBJDbTzL — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) February 6, 2019

It’s certainly not the type of message one should hear from government officials.

Citizens should not fear their politicians https://t.co/JPykk80wYq — Quotron (@Quotron_) February 6, 2019

United States Citizens should NEVER fear politicians. This tweet is deeply disturbing. — Julie Betts (@JulieLvsPACKERS) February 6, 2019

If there’s a silver lining to Velázquez’s nasty tweet, it’s that it serves as a pretty good reminder as to why the Second Amendment matters so much to so many Americans.