During the State of the Union Address last night, teen conservative-activist-turned-Bernie-bro-turned-Trump-supporter C.J. Pearson couldn’t help but notice a woman seated next to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

As it turned out, that woman was Democratic Rep. Nydia Velázquez. And she didn’t take kindly to Pearson’s observation:

Pearson may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s hard to argue that his tweet was anything other than harmless. Velázquez’s response, on the other hand, doesn’t seem harmless at all. It’s actually downright sinister. “You’re right to be afraid of us”? What the hell is that supposed to mean?

It’s certainly not the type of message one should hear from government officials.

If there’s a silver lining to Velázquez’s nasty tweet, it’s that it serves as a pretty good reminder as to why the Second Amendment matters so much to so many Americans.

