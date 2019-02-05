If there’s one thing Elizabeth Warren hates, it’s wealth. So hopefully when she comes for the “ultra-millionaires,” she’ll take some time to do some introspection:

The NYT obtains Elizabeth Warren's financial disclosure forms https://t.co/5NlOnaynlE — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) February 5, 2019

More from the New York Times:

Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat running for president, received a $300,000 book advance for her latest book, “This Fight is Our Fight,” according to financial disclosure forms filed with federal elections officials on Tuesday. Other than the book advance, the forms paint a similar picture of Ms. Warren’s finances as her previous publicly available financial statements. While the senator has shaped her political brand around fighting unrestrained capitalism and reining in wealth inequality, she remains fairly wealthy herself: Her combined assets with her husband, reported through a variety of ordinary investment accounts, range between about $4 million and $11 million. Ms. Warren has between $500,000 and $1 million in an annuity.

Now, as the New York Times also notes:

Ms. Warren’s personal wealth places her well behind several other senators in terms of personal wealth, though Roll Call ranked her as the 69th wealthiest member of Congress a year ago.

But she and her husband still have millions of dollars to their names. What do two people need all that money for? Clearly Warren’s some kind of freeloader.

