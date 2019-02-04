Ralph Northam’s reputation has taken a hit since that whole blackface-KKK photo bombshell dropped, but some new polling suggests that not everyone is ready to bail on him just yet:

🚨NEW VIRGINIA POLLING🚨@GovernorVA's net approval dropped 41 points among Virginia voters in two days following the emergence of the blackface controversy:

–38 points among Dems

–47 points among independents #VALeg #VAGov More: https://t.co/N9GlP6KbNl pic.twitter.com/CtRrGRWm9o — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) February 4, 2019

It’s important to note that the “post-controversy” effect was measured by polling 291 Virginia voters and comparing those results to a survey last month of 4,326 Virginia voters. Morning Consult also notes that the margin of error is six percent. But still. Notice anything?

Er… 50 percent approval among Democrats AFTER the controversy broke? https://t.co/IX2GUtCfVg — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 4, 2019

Seems noteworthy, no?

But I just read in the New York Times Democrats aren't like that. Unpossible! https://t.co/CJb02YJQcY — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 4, 2019

Well, maybe they’re willing to overlook some of Northam’s flaws as long as he’s willing to advance their agenda.

There were two controversies, but the first seems to have been almost completely eclipsed by the second. — CG's Geometry PitchBot (@cg_shadow) February 4, 2019

Did any Democrats who soured on Northam do so because of his infanticide remarks? Or was it solely after the racist photo emerged?

Hard to measure but I wonder how much of this drop can also be attributed to Northam’s comments on the third-trimester abortion bill on January 30. https://t.co/tVZ1baXtsz — Mike Warren (@MichaelRWarren) February 4, 2019

We’re curious as well. But one thing’s for sure: The idea that Northam could still enjoy the support of 50 percent of Virginia Democrats after the week he’s had doesn’t speak terribly well of Democratic priorities.

