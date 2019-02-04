Wow. We’ve really misjudged Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. See, this whole past week, we’ve been giving him a hard time for endorsing infanticide and posing in racist photos, but as it turns out, he’s really just a victim of Republican operatives:

The website that broke the story of the racist photo that is imperiling Virginia Democratic Gov. Northam is a pro-Trump outfit backed by Republican operatives https://t.co/jrSrhFLr1m via @WSJ — Keach Hagey (@keachhagey) February 3, 2019

Oh. Well. In that case …

So?? Is there a point to be made that makes the situation less offensive? — Paul Chenot (@paul_chenot) February 4, 2019

We think that’s what they were going for, yeah. And Twitter seems to agree. They’ve turned the WSJ’s scoop in to an official Twitter Moment:

Is that somehow supposed to make us more sympathetic to Northam?

You mean the photo of the sitting governor in either blackface or a Klan hood. ⚡️ “Site that released Northam photo is backed by GOP operatives, WSJ reports”https://t.co/qGWgcKnyOr — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 4, 2019

Yep, that one.

So, now we attack the site that released the photo while Northam skates? Lol — Jimmy Rustler (@MuhRussians) February 4, 2019

Big League Politics is nothing if not super-sketchy. But that doesn’t change the fact that the bombshell they dropped about that racist photo was legit. Ralph Northam gladly posed in a racist photo, and no amount of deflection can change that.

https://t.co/RilloJDXJl I mean .. so? The photo exists. Who cares who released it. — me. (@monkeyshinery) February 4, 2019

Who cares who broke it? It doesnt make it "untrue"… "Site that released Northam photo is backed by GOP operatives, WSJ reports" https://t.co/tQia1zMwuz — susan⭐⭐⭐ (@susan_giannini) February 4, 2019

It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t excuse Northam. #NorthamResign Site that released Northam photo is backed by GOP operatives, WSJ reports https://t.co/iENNCRdgwg — I’m Down With NDP 🕶👠👠👑 (@Kaffe_Takk) February 4, 2019

Who tf cares lol… Does this make him any less racist? "Site that released Northam photo is backed by GOP operatives, WSJ reports" https://t.co/uTTfAcSTAM — Jacob (@_jacoblloyd) February 4, 2019

For once, I don’t really care. Do you? If GOP operatives wanna help us root out racism within the Dem party, I’m fine with it. It’s actually what we want. Thanks, GOP! Site that released Northam photo is backed by GOP operatives, WSJ reports https://t.co/KFgInWZl6p — Liz Lawless — I’m with Nancy too. (@LizWill99) February 4, 2019

Even as someone who thinks the GOP as it stands is a threat to our democracy, I don’t think who released the photo makes a difference. It’s still racist crap. Site that released Northam photo is backed by GOP operatives, WSJ reports https://t.co/nHttthAzMK — Snoring Zombie #3™ (@snoringzombie3) February 4, 2019

Is this supposed to matter? Why is Twitter promoting this? Site that released Northam photo is backed by GOP operatives, WSJ reports https://t.co/4mA08CAKH3 — Ashley Rae "Learn to Code"nberg (@Communism_Kills) February 4, 2019

Soooo… even though racist Ralph Northam dressed in blackface or as a klansman doesn't matter anymore… because the story was broken by a pro-Trump site? That's the spin we're running with today??? Really??? People aren't this stupid. #NorthamMustResign pic.twitter.com/L9Vr12JWZz — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 4, 2019

Imagine pushing the narrative that the people exposing racism are bad, but not the racism itself Site that released Northam photo is backed by GOP operatives, WSJ reports https://t.co/izvoLrdcZg — kham (@OutOfKenTroll) February 4, 2019

Psst… here’s a secret about that… IT DOESN’T F***ING MATTER.

He admitted to blackface. I don’t care who owns what site or what picture they published. #NorthamMustResign Site that released Northam photo is backed by GOP operatives, WSJ reports https://t.co/ecuhCgK2Uf — Craig Groff-Folsom (@craiggrossom) February 4, 2019

And lest anyone need reminding, Ralph Northam defended the murder of babies.