Now that Cory Booker’s officially running for the Democratic presidential nomination, he’s gonna need some solid voices in his corner. Good thing he can count on one of the Democratic Party’s most principled members:

I can't think of anyone better to represent and unite the American people. Cory makes a great friend, and will make an even greater president. I can't wait to support you on this journey—I'm all in! #Cory2020 – RM https://t.co/qgkubtxhXn — Menendez for NJ (@BobMenendezNJ) February 1, 2019

.@SenatorMenendez endorses @CoryBooker: “He is someone who is willing to reach out to the other side but will fiercely fight on principle. I think someone who can unite this nation is just what the Democratic party needs."https://t.co/eEWafrVO7u — David Wildstein (@wildstein) February 1, 2019

Bob Menendez praising Booker’s principles? That doesn’t bring much to the table other than comedic fodder.

Lol — Independent Thinker (@independthink) February 1, 2019

Menendez and principle is a contradiction of terms. — Joan Moran (@JoanMor25033426) February 1, 2019

Which planet does Menendez live on. — Goose (@renegoupillaud) February 1, 2019

For Booker’s sake, hopefully he can find some better friends to speak up on his behalf. Anyone heard from T-Bone lately?