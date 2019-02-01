Now that Cory Booker’s officially running for the Democratic presidential nomination, he’s gonna need some solid voices in his corner. Good thing he can count on one of the Democratic Party’s most principled members:

Trending

Bob Menendez praising Booker’s principles? That doesn’t bring much to the table other than comedic fodder.

For Booker’s sake, hopefully he can find some better friends to speak up on his behalf. Anyone heard from T-Bone lately?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bob MenendezCory Bookerendorsement