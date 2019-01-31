Hey, did you guys know that the media have a problem? See, as it turns out, they’re trying too hard to “bend over backward to appear evenhanded.”

No, really. The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan actually believes that:

That narrative seemed to hold both sides accountable for the standoff, but “it put the thumb on the scales for Trump in an insidious way,” he pointed out, because it didn’t allow for a reasonable judgment about whether one side was actually being “more legitimate, mature and considered under the circumstances than the other.” Even the cable news panels that purport to express opposing views are part of the damaging both-sides syndrome. A view from the left, a view from the right, and repeat. But take the average, and you’re right back in the comfortable, unilluminating middle. … Why do journalists and news organizations insist on doing this? I think the answer is pretty clear. It’s because they want to appear fair without taking any chances.

Excuse us while we go look for new keyboards. We just ruined ours when we spat out our drinks.

For what it’s worth, though, journalist David Uberti thinks Sullivan’s onto something:

This is good. The other way of reading it is that political media feel safest speaking with/to political elites https://t.co/T7Vd6uUGtJ pic.twitter.com/yialqknuI1 — David Uberti (@DavidUberti) January 30, 2019

But Soledad O’Brien would like to take it further:

Or—the media feels most safe with white men. https://t.co/rYXJts8Aie — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 30, 2019

Bless her heart. Just bless it.

This is like a hot take sundae! A poorly written pieced that's bizarro-world-like considering the media fawning over the new self-proclaimed socialist Democrats, is the ice cream. Hot fudge is the "elite" silliness QT from Uberti. Cherry on top is the "white men" absurdity. https://t.co/jqlGbcq09m — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 30, 2019

So basically, Soledad O’Brien is full of crap. What else is new?

Is it my imagination, or has Soledad gotten a lot nuttier with the race crap in that last few years? I might be mistaken but seemed like she used to be somewhat sane. — William Keane (@largebill68) January 30, 2019

She seems determined to erase any semblance of sanity she ever had.