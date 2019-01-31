GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin is disturbed by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s appointment to the House Foreign Affairs Committee:

Was just selected as Ranking Member of the @HouseForeign Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations! Just learned Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar was also put on this committee w oversight of US foreign policy. Crazy to watch what House Dems are empowering/elevating. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 29, 2019

Apparently his concern is actually an “Islamophobic dog whistle”:

The Islamophobic dog whistles continue from the Republican Party… pic.twitter.com/l4HGx9fkSP — Arsalan Iftikhar (@TheMuslimGuy) January 30, 2019

Naturally, Omar’s only too happy to spin this as Islamophobia … and use it to paint herself as stunning and brave:

Don’t mind him, he is just waking up to the reality of having Muslim women as colleagues who know how to stand up to bullies! It’s gonna be fun watching him lose his marbles 😜 https://t.co/FPEtcxW4GN — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 31, 2019

Or maybe he’s just worried about the reality of having an unabashed anti-Zionist and anti-Semite in a position of power when it comes to foreign affairs.

Those poor innocent ISIS fighters & Palestinian terrorists right? Give me a break! That’s a problem no matter your religion or gender Ilhan. Your anti-Semitic & anti-Israel hate is strong & wrong & those terrorists have US blood on their hands as well. https://t.co/yVmS6Tdd8T — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 31, 2019

Omar’s an anti-Semitic bigot who has indeed expressed sympathy for Islamist terrorists.

Don’t forget @IlhanMN’s support for Nicolás Maduro. — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 31, 2019

There’s that, too.

She may be able to fool her legions of ignorant followers, but she can’t fool us.

It has not to do with your faith. It's because you are an antisemite — Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) January 31, 2019

Ilhan Omar’s no victim; she’s a monster.

Update:

OMG, you guys. We were all wrong about Ilhan Omar. She’s not a bigot; she’s totally hip and cool and everything:

Wow, she sure told him!

He questioned the Democratic Party's decision making because they decided to put you, a known anti-Semite, in power. Instead of ever addressing that, you post this. Nice. https://t.co/ee1WxyQ5RG — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 31, 2019