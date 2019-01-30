So, remember that time journalists got all bent out of shape over being told to follow their own advice and “learn to code” after losing their jobs? Well, it seems the wound is still fresh for some of them.

Earlier this week, we told you about this excellent Photoshop mocking journalists’ self-righteous indignation:

We expected it to piss some journos off. We didn’t quite expect it to trigger them the way it triggered Media Matters editor at large Parker Molloy:

Threatening imagery? Somebody bless her heart and give her a sedative. And a dictionary, because clearly she doesn’t know what “threatening” means.

Oh, but she can be.

Surely a professional firefighter like Parker would know that.

Snort.

We feel threatened by her impressive ignorance.

Maybe she could take that refund, find another grad program, and … learn to code.

