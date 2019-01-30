So, remember that time journalists got all bent out of shape over being told to follow their own advice and “learn to code” after losing their jobs? Well, it seems the wound is still fresh for some of them.

Earlier this week, we told you about this excellent Photoshop mocking journalists’ self-righteous indignation:

We expected it to piss some journos off. We didn’t quite expect it to trigger them the way it triggered Media Matters editor at large Parker Molloy:

But the issue isn't even with that phrase in itself — at all. It's about how threats were built into the larger mix. The phrase served as a way to launder actual hate and threatening imagery through. For instance; pic.twitter.com/dpYQBXxPUy — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 30, 2019

Threatening imagery? Somebody bless her heart and give her a sedative. And a dictionary, because clearly she doesn’t know what “threatening” means.

You have to be trolling, you can't be this unaware — Tiny Demented Robo (@anceldelambert) January 30, 2019

Oh, but she can be.

That's not threatening imagery, the joke of the image is that people are taking the words "learn to code" as an attack, how is that hard to understand? Honestly this victim complex journalists have is so depressing, these people are writing buzzfeed articles not saving the world. — Noneadidal (@NoneadidalTV3) January 30, 2019

This isn't a threat, @ParkerMolloy. I guess we'll ALSO have to explain this to you. It's a goof on the ridiculous "chainsaw bayonet" graphic. Yet another example of journalists embarrassing themselves. Conservatives have been attaching battleships, sharks, etc ever since. pic.twitter.com/WAYGVlGQIt — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 30, 2019

LMFAO! This threatening? It’s an iteration of a meme that was formed to make fun of how bad the article on guns was. — Anaximander (@Anaximander136) January 30, 2019

Surely a professional firefighter like Parker would know that.

The graphic is a gateway meme to more H8ful bon mots. https://t.co/4iZaCKNv4U — Sam Valley (@SamValley) January 30, 2019

Snort.

You clearly don't understand memes — Rin Aldrin (@RinAldrin) January 30, 2019

It's kind of terrifying how people who are supposed to be in the know of internet culture keep missing such memes that are literally everywhere on social media. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2019

We feel threatened by her impressive ignorance.

JFC do some research. You're supposedly journalists. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 30, 2019

These are the people who say we live in a bubble. — BT (@back_ttys) January 30, 2019

Bro. You might be entitled to a refund from whatever J-school you went to. — Smittie™ GED (Hons), BS (D-) (@smittie61984) January 30, 2019

Maybe she could take that refund, find another grad program, and … learn to code.