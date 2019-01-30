The Left hasn’t managed to topple Mitch McConnell just yet … but that may all be about to change thanks to Rosie O’Donnell:

Rosie asks if she can boo Mitch McConnell and then the crowd boos with her for two seconds and it's just a sad thing to watch pic.twitter.com/A4AaugFNcH — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 30, 2019

Sad for Mitch McConnell, you mean. Because we have no doubt that when he finds out about that — assuming he doesn’t know already — he’s going to break down.

cocaine mitch will never recover from this https://t.co/msG35MaBCi — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 30, 2019

Heh. Something tells us that Cocaine Mitch will be juuuuuust fine.

Save this one for a KY re-elect ad https://t.co/6nsaeN3WUM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 30, 2019

In all seriousness, though, David Rutz is right: This is sad. It’s just … sad.

This looks like a really fun show to watch for entertainment — Learning to code (@jtLOL) January 30, 2019