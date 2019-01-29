When it comes to Venezuela, NatSec adviser John Bolton isn’t mincing words:

We denounce the illegitimate former Venezuelan Attorney General's threats against President Juan Guaido. Let me reiterate – there will be serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 29, 2019

It’s definitely refreshing to see a presidential administration take a hard line against Venezuela’s tyrannical regime.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar will no doubt be disappointed, but God willing, Venezuela will be liberated soon.