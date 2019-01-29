When it comes to Venezuela, NatSec adviser John Bolton isn’t mincing words:
We denounce the illegitimate former Venezuelan Attorney General's threats against President Juan Guaido. Let me reiterate – there will be serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido.
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 29, 2019
It’s definitely refreshing to see a presidential administration take a hard line against Venezuela’s tyrannical regime.
Thank you Mr. Amb. JohnBolton👊✌️💪
— alijavan (@alijavan22) January 29, 2019
Thank you very much Sr Bolton #Venezuela
— Roraima Esequiba (@roraimay1) January 29, 2019
Venezuela say thanks for your support
— Resistencia2018 (@ResistanceVene) January 29, 2019
thank you very much Mr. Bolton 🇺🇸 🇻🇪
— Libertad Democrata, (@yucenka) January 29, 2019
God Bless you, Mr Bolton…Venezuela will be Free again, thanks for supporting us….
— Victor M, Cardenas (@syderalnet) January 29, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar will no doubt be disappointed, but God willing, Venezuela will be liberated soon.