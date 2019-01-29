The Washington Post may want to consider expanding their fact-checking team, because from the looks of things, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is gonna be churning out even more material.

As Twitchy told you, over the weekend, standup comedian Mohanad Elshieky tweeted about a recent harrowing experience with ICE agents:

This morning, ICE agents got on my Greyhound bus that was headed from Spokane to Portland. They walked around before they asked me and few others to step outside and took my documents and interrogated me for around 20 mins then claimed my papers were fake and that I’m “illegal”. — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) January 27, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the thread quickly went viral and caught Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s attention:

One of these days, I hope people realize that the idea that ICE should be scrapped isn’t so crazy after all. ICE jails children in for-profit detention centers funded by private equity grps. Kids are dying w/ 0 accountability. If that’s not totally broken, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/AlMgLiHVnu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2019

Give her credit for this much: She never passes up a golden opportunity to very publicly bash ICE. Too bad that this time, like so many others, she was wrong.

She was so eager to stake out a moral high ground that she apparently missed this later tweet from Elshieky:

Some people have brought to my attention that based on the photos I taken, those were CBP and not ICE. Here is a photo of my ticket in case anyone wants to make sure I was on the bus. There was snow on the floor and it was freezing cold in Spokane. Feel free to ask me anything. pic.twitter.com/S7GKAbwYs3 — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) January 28, 2019

So … it wasn’t ICE after all? And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ran with it anyway? Go figure!

Is this one of those “it doesn’t have to be factual if it’s morally right” situations? Because you aren’t presenting factual information here. pic.twitter.com/tbdPlBAq90 — Majeskey (@kevmajeskey) January 28, 2019

Nice try. It wasn't ICE. — David Shockey (@davidshockey) January 29, 2019

Photos shared by this person are not of ICE agents. Kids died were in CBP (not ICE) custody and deaths being investigated, though facts thus far don't support the smear that CBP did anything wrong. Amazing you get facts wrong in EVERY tweet. Nice that press doesn't care. https://t.co/7iSPsPinM2 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 28, 2019

Doesn’t care? Hell, they love her for it!

"Look it doesn't matter that Ocasio-Cortez got her basic facts wrong again about immigration agencies, as she seems to repeatedly do while spreading mass misinformation. What matters is she's using rhetorical devices to get her message through" – @brianstelter probably — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2019

.@aoc was morally right while calling something what it's not. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 28, 2019

Guess she was morally right when she voted to fund ICE earlier this month, too.

This friggin’ gal.