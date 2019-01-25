Wow. Have you guys heard? LaGuardia is the latest casualty of the government shutdown:

Trending

Game over, you guys. Or is it?

That’s putting it mildly.

Seems reasonable to ask how flights can still be taking off and landing at LaGuardia if all flights are grounded, no?

So, a shortage. Not a shutdown.

Oh. Well, CNN, for one, has already put so much work into their breathless reporting … they might as well run with it:

They were so busy assembling their report about what the FAA said, they forgot to find out what the FAA said!

That goes for the entire MSM.

You’re grounded, MSM.

