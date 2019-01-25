Wow. Have you guys heard? LaGuardia is the latest casualty of the government shutdown:

BREAKING: The FAA has halted flights into New York's LaGuardia airport, citing staff shortage https://t.co/69iHaRHzBL pic.twitter.com/C8uhzTAJJV — Bloomberg (@business) January 25, 2019

Bloomberg editor @Taub is stuck on the tarmac at LaGuardia, where flights have been grounded due to staffing shortages. Here's his dispatch ➡️ https://t.co/5fUyGWQ54g pic.twitter.com/HHqJNB9YOd — Bloomberg (@business) January 25, 2019

BREAKING: FAA says it is halting flights into New York's LaGuardia airport due to air traffic control staffing issues. https://t.co/jn8limUSe7 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 25, 2019

Game over, you guys. Or is it?

The situation is confused; camera feeds at LaGuardia are still showing some planes taking off and landing, though the FAA site says LGA is in a 'ground stoppage' mode until at least 10:45 am ET. Story here will be updated as more becomes known: https://t.co/Mit7qKNIKw — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) January 25, 2019

That’s putting it mildly.

Flight landing at LGA right now pic.twitter.com/WYSXQWDsLK — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 25, 2019

I just watched a flight take off live on CNBC https://t.co/1WJ0XDRE5U — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 25, 2019

Another flight landing at Laguardia pic.twitter.com/hvNl3iTL3C — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 25, 2019

Seems reasonable to ask how flights can still be taking off and landing at LaGuardia if all flights are grounded, no?

LaGuardia Airport is not shutdown, but there is a traffic management program to manage arrival flights due to a shortage of air-traffic controllers. Live: https://t.co/ISMWKaYpYO pic.twitter.com/ITyz7r8jfm — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) January 25, 2019

So, a shortage. Not a shutdown.

JUST IN: FAA releases statement amid air traffic delays at LGA, EWR, PHL; agency says it has "experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities" https://t.co/jzYjmherf9 pic.twitter.com/HPDTCEfM9d — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 25, 2019

Oh. Well, CNN, for one, has already put so much work into their breathless reporting … they might as well run with it:

Amid shutdown, FAA orders a full ground stop at LaGuardia airport. CNN's Chad Myers takes a look at what that means for flights around the country. https://t.co/p5nopeCIyx pic.twitter.com/hzTQ79QkDz — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 25, 2019

They were so busy assembling their report about what the FAA said, they forgot to find out what the FAA said!

That goes for the entire MSM.

Msnbc now live showing flights landing and taking off. These clowns couldn’t make it a few days b4 effing up — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 25, 2019

You’re grounded, MSM.